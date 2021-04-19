TOPPENISH — The Toppenish boys soccer team shut out Zillah on Monday, beating the Leopards 9-0 in a SCAC-EWAC match.
Jose Botello scored four goals for the Wildcats, one in the first half and three in an 11 minute span in the second half.
Andres Cortez, Alexander Magana and Emanuel Garcia added first half goals while Angel Pacheco and Navor Gaona scored in the second half.
Toppenish goalkeepers Hector Godinez and Roberto Garcia combined for one save in the shutout.
Luke Navarre and JR Cuevas combined for 12 saves for Zillah.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Andres Cortez, 13:00; 2, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 18:00; 3, Toppenish, Jose Botello, 25:00; 4, Toppenish, Emanuel Garcia, 31:00.
Second half: 5, Toppenish, Angel Pacheco, 45:00; 6, Toppenish, Botello, 50:00; 7, Toppenish, Botello, 56:00; 8, Toppenish, Botello, 61:00; 9, Toppenish, Navor Gaona, 71:00.
Saves: Luke Navarre (Z) 8, JR Cuevas (Z) 4; Hector Godinez (T) 1, Roberto Garcia (T) 0.
TENNIS
SCAC
Wapato boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Bert Hinojosa (W) d. Miguel Torres 6-1, 6-1; Jose Herrera (W) by forfeit.
Doubles: David Leyva-Bru Moses (W) by forfeit; Jhace DeLaCruz-Eduardo Ramirez (W) by forfeit; Kazmir Clark-Blazty Taiza (W) by forfeit.
Wapato girls 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Arianna Cordova (W) d. Katie Stout 6-2, 5-7, 6-2; Joselyn Guizar (W) d. Cassi Barragan 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Jennifer Marcial-Mya Morales (W) d. Cambria Wright-Masen Hill 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W) d. Ellen Shinn-Lexi Harris 6-2, 6-3; Tionnie Polk-Eva Quintero (W) d. Gracie Osborn-Belen Robles 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Connell boys 3, Toppenish 2
Singles: Diego Ruiz (T) d. Ethan Harris 6-0, 6-0; Robert Bjur (T) d. Hayden Turner 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Fox-Reed (C) d. David Luna-Davis Rosas 6-1, 6-2; Price-Morrill (C) d. Diego Castro-Isaiah Pacheco 6-1, 6-1; Thorson-Specht (C) d. Luke Hart-Miguel Martinez 6-2, 6-1.
Connell girls 3, Toppenish 2
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Makayla Demarias 6-4, 6-1; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Megan Coulsen 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Maria Ramos-Rosa Saucedo (C) d. Michel Linares-Kayla Ramirez 6-4, 6-1; Jessica Carbajal-Sierra Pauley (C) d. Karen Romero-Paola Parbol 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Molly Hockenson-Noemi Aguilar (C) d. Sophia Jimenez-Keyla Zapien 6-4, 6-0.
GOLF
EWAC
At SunTides, Par 70 BOYS
Team Scores: Cle Elum 386; DeSales 436; Highland 493.
Top 5 Individuals: 1, Sergio Sanchez (CE) 83; 2, Jesse Mitchum (H) 85; 3, Dillion Pratt (CE) 90; 4, Jack Lesko (D) 94; 5, Jake Becht (CE) 105.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Highland 487; Cle Elum inc., DeSales inc.
Top 5 Individuals: Jasmine James (H) 106; 2, Amaya Smith (CE) 112; 3, Josie Larned (CE) 117; 4, Lauren Christenson (H) 119; 5, Lauren Williams (D) 124.
SOFTBALL
SCAC
Late Saturday
ZILLAH 16-15, LA SALLE 0-0: At La Salle, Brynlee Ward struck out seven La Salle batters while giving up just two hits in the first game to help the Leopards sweep a doubleheader against the Lightning.
Game 1
Zillah (10)24 — 16 6 NA
La Salle 000 — 0 2 NA
Ward and Savage.
Highlights: Brynlee Ward (Z) 7K; Gracie Salverda (Z) hit; A. Udell (Z) hit; N. Navarro (Z) hit; Ashlee McIlrath (LS) hit; Lumari Leija (LS) hit.
Game 2
Zillah (10)41 — 15 8 NA
La Salle 000 — 0 4 NA
Salame and Savage.
Highlights: Araguz (Z) 2 hits; Kadence Ward (Z) hit; Flood (Z) hit; A. Udell (Z) hit; Salame (Z) 5K; Ashlee McIlrath (LS) hit; Brooklyn Gaytan (LS) hit; Nataly Clark (LS) hit; Adi Lopez (LS) hit.