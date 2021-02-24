Senior Alexia Gonzalez punched in two goals in the second half to help Highland pull away for a 3-0 victory over Connell in SCAC-EWAC girls soccer on Wednesday at Sozo Sports Complex.
Highland's all-league goalkeeper Carolina Arceo made five saves in her second straight shutout, and freshman Rachael Keller had two assists.
The Scotties (2-0) play at Wapato on Saturday.
First half: 1, Highland, Ivette Ramos (Rachael Keller), 29:00.
Second half: 2, Highland, Alexia Gonzalez (Alejandra Gutierrez), 61:00; 3, Highland, Gonzalez (Keller), 74:00.
Saves: Carolina Arceo (H) 5, Carmen Calvo Cruz (C) 12.
---
WAPATO 7, TOPPENISH 0: At Wapato, the Wolves picked up their second straight win with another offensive outburst, following up a season-opening 5-4 win over Naches Valley. No scoring details were available.
In other SCAC action, Cle Elum rolled to an 8-2 win at College Place and Kiona-Benton beat Burbank 14-0. Two matches were canceled — Mabton at Naches Valley and Zillah at Granger.
---
VOLLEYBALL
SCAC
ZILLAH 3, WAPATO 0: At Zillah, Emmalee Nishi's 14-for-14 serving with seven perfect passes helped the Leopards sweep 25-9, 25-6, 25-9.
Zillah (2-1) plays at Toppenish on Saturday while Wapato visits La Salle.
Zillah highlights: Maddie Wallace 12-12 serving, 3 aces, 7 kills, 6 blocks, 1 pp; Brynn Widner 5-7 serving, 8 kills, 6pp, 3 digs; Diana Lopez 9-10 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 2pp; Mia Hicks 5 kills; Mayce Wofford 9-11 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills, 21 assists; Emmalee Nishi 14-14 serving, 1 ace, 7 pp; Vanessa Chavez 10-11 serving, 2 aces, 2pp; Bella Hernandez 2-2 serving, 1 ace.
---
NACHES VALLEY 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, Cassandra Barragan had seven aces on 14-for-14 serving and added eight perfect passes and eight digs as the Rangers swept 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
Naches Valley (4-1) hosts Connell on Saturday.
NV highlights: Allison Uecker 18 kills, 12-13 serving, 7 digs, 10 pp; Hope Saucedo 8 kills; Emmie Meloy 4 kills; Taylor Kyle-Reini 3 kills, 4-5 serving, 3 digs; Cassandra Barrangan 14-14 serving, 7 aces, 8 pp, 8 digs; Payton Smith 12-13 serving, 4 digs; Emily Stout 12-14 serving, 12 assists; Maddie Kime 14 assists.
Toppenish highlights: Janette Delgado 2 aces.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 3, LA SALLE 0: At College Place, the Hawks ran their record to 3-1 with a 25-22, 25-10, 25-16 win.
La Salle (1-3), which got six kills, 12 digs and 12 perfect passes from Tatum Marang, hosts Wapato on Saturday.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 4 kills, 2 digs, 6 pp, 2 blocks; Paige Falk 1 kill, 3 digs, 1 block; Tatum Marang 3 aces, 6 kills, 12 digs, 12 pp, 3 blocks; Courtney Standley 3 kills, 9 digs, 2 pp, 7 assists; Kathryn Snyder 1 dig, 1 assist; Teryn May 1 kill, 4 digs, 12 pp, 6 assists; Bella Kanelopoulos 7 digs, 2 pp.