Haiden Drury's collegiate career at Fresno State University will end before it barely gets started.
The Mountain West Conference school announced last week that due to budget issues it is cutting three athletic programs, including men's wrestling, after the 2020-2021 season.
Drury, a three-time state champion from Toppenish and the top recruit in FSU's incoming recruiting class, plans to compete for the Bulldogs in their final season and then transfer to another college. He has already entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
Drury's lone competition during the summer, a season severely curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, was completely dominant. Competing at 138 pounds, the four-time Mat Classic finalist was 16-0 in Freestyle, Greco and Folkstyle matches at the Midwest Iron Man Duals in South Dakota in late July.
Five Fresno State wrestlers qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division I Championships, which were canceled by COVID-19 in March. The program had the ninth highest attendance in Div. I wrestling this past season.
FSU's athletics revenue is down by $6.6 million and the school expects to save more than $2.5 million by eliminating women's lacrosse, men's tennis and wrestling. Fresno State made the same cost-cutting move in 2006 before bringing wrestling back in 2017.
If coronavirus restrictions permit, Fresno State is set to begin its final season just after the holiday break.