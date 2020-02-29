YAKIMA, Wash. Toppenish's defense threw the first punch Saturday night and it was a staggering blow that limited its frustrated opponent to 18 points in the first half.
But senior-dominated Clarkston turned out to be a capable counterpuncher — with Tru Allen also a capable troublemaker — and the Bantams quieted the house at Ike Gym by rallying for a 53-49 regional victory.
Beset with a six-minute scoring drought in the second half, the CWAC league and district champions absorbed just their second loss of the season and must now face a very familiar foe — Round 4 against Prosser — in Wednesday's Class 2A state elimination round on Wednesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Allen, the Great Northern League's MVP, missed his first four shots and had nine points at the break. But the 6-foot senior guard got loose in the second half, scoring seven of his 27 points during a 12-0 run that turned a 37-31 deficit into a 43-37 lead.
"I felt like we gambled a little too much on defense," said Toppenish coach JoJo Mesplie. "We were trying to focus on just keeping them in front of us, but when we gambled it allowed Tru to get into spots he likes. That ultimately hurt us the most. We just didn't stay in front of him enough."
Suddenly down 43-37 with less than six minutes left, Toppenish's Jason Grant, the hot hand most of the night, re-ignited the offense with back-to-back baskets and trimmed the margin down to 43-42. The sophomore finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.
"We knew Jason would have the biggest mismatch and we were trying to get him posted up and get him touches," Mesplie said. "He's a young kid but, in a game like this, he handled himself real well."
But Toppenish's offensive surges were never quite long enough, and Allen sealed the game by drawing fouls and hitting 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Bantams closed out their 10th straight victory.
Clarkston's defense, which held Toppenish to a season low and 24 points under its average, did its best to close down penetration lanes and used its size to confine tight spaces. There was an opportunity from the perimeter, but that was an unkind distance for the Wildcat shooters, who missed 10 straight 3-point attempts before making the first with 2:14 left.
"Usually we're spacing the floor and creating driving lanes," Mesplie noted. "But they really packed it in and we didn't shoot the ball very well from the outside. That's not a huge part of our game, but it is important and we just didn't have it tonight."
Senior Isaac Perez produced a hard-earned double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for Toppenish (21-2), which will now prepare for Prosser and their 5:30 p.m. loser-out clash on Wednesday. The Wildcats won two of the three previous meetings with Prosser.
Clarkston (18-5), which took home a fourth-place state trophy a year ago, moves into Thursday's quarterfinals and will face the Black Hills-Mountlake Terrace survivor.
---
CLARKSTON — Perez 0, Tru Allen 27, Italia 7, Robbins 2, Dreadfulwater 8, Frazier 2, Hagestad 2, Johnson 3, Chatfield 2. Totals 19-48 10-16 53.
TOPPENISH — Felan 3, J. Perez 4, Isaac Perez 12, Myers 0, Mesplie 5, Ramirez 5, Jason Grant 20, Robledo 0. Totals 18-51 9-16 49.
Clarkston=6=12=20=15=—=53
Toppenish=13=10=14=12=—=49
3-point goals: Clarkston 5-15 (Dreadfulwater 2-4), Toppenish 2-14 (I. Perez 1-4, Mesplie 1-5). Rebounds: Clarkston 34 (Frazier 10), Toppenish 37 (I. Perez 11, Grant 7, J. Perez 6). Turnovers: Clarkston 9, Toppenish 10. Fouls: Clarkston 15, Toppenish 16. Fouled out: Ramirez.