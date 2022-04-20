East Valley’s roster shows a young team relying heavily on freshmen and sophomores.
But veteran coach Todd Morrow said those ages belie the valuable experience many of those players gained from competing at high levels in club soccer. That’s showing up on the field, where the Red Devils have never trailed in their first 12 matches this season, earning them the No. 5 spot in the latest WIAA 2A RPI rankings.
“I want them to see that they have the potential to make that long run,” said Morrow, who led East Valley to a runner-up finish at the 2A state tournament in 2017. “But they’ve got to correct things along the way.”
Middle midfielder Diego Lopez plays a critical role in that improvement as one of the team’s senior captains. The starter since his freshman year leads both by example and through strong communication for a team with two freshmen and four sophomores in the starting lineup.
Morrow said the Columbia Basin College signee understands the game well and never complains while playing through all kinds of adversity. Talented seniors such as Fabian Kirby and Juan Mendoza served as mentors for Lopez in his first season, so he’s happy to pass that knowledge along to his new teammates.
“I feel like I just have to encourage these guys and make them keep on going,” Lopez said. “A lot of positive thoughts as the captain, too, just telling them, ‘oh, we’ve got to keep on going.’”
It should be easy to find that motivation when the Red Devils travel to Othello on Saturday. East Valley would still own a perfect record without a forfeit against Othello caused by a seemingly inconsequential mistake for which Morrow takes full responsibility.
He subbed in a bench player for a couple minutes in each half to give Lopez some rest, not knowing that substitute had already reached his daily maximum of two halves by playing in the JV match. When Othello protested Morrow warned his team the game might not count before Lopez scored a game-winner in overtime, and the CWAC later denied EV’s appeal, making the official result a 1-0 loss.
The Red Devils could still capture the league title by closing out the season with four straight wins, and that success starts at the back. Freshman goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez provides a formidable obstacle on the rare occasions opposing teams can find a way past a defense anchored by sophomore Jacob Russell, who’s supported by seniors Erik Tello and Jonathan Rodriguez.
East Valley’s allowed only eight goals in 12 games, and they hadn’t given up more than one until Tuesday’s 3-2 wwin over Ephrata. Russell said he’s inspired to keep playing hard by the team’s three seniors, who are fighting to earn a state berth for the first time after being denied an opportunity the past two years.
“I just try to communicate,” Russell said. “I just like to have fun. I’m always smiling.”
He’s eager to help the Red Devils keep adding to an impressive list of wins that includes defending CWAC champs Grandview, SCAC leaders Toppenish and 4A Mount Si. The Red Devils played all of those games on the road on turf fields, a considerably different surface than their home grass field where unpredictable and unwanted bounces are common.
“I don’t want to say we played a different game, I’d just say everything was cleaner and sharper,” Lopez said. “We looked so much better. Everything was just smoother.”
That may be why Morrow said East Valley might host a district game at Sozo if it can earn one of the league’s two first-round byes. The experience could potentially help East Valley during a long postseason run featuring games on the west side’s turf fields.
Morrow sees enough talent to reach that point, thanks in part to an attack led by Lopez, top goalscorer Eli Juarez and Manny Brambila in the middle. But both Morrow and Lopez said they’ve seen a tendency for the offense to lose steam after scoring, and East Valley’s settled for six one-goal wins, excluding the Othello forfeit.
“Five minutes after the first goal we’re intensity, intensity and then our intensity just drops and that’s when the teams start attacking,” Lopez said. “Early goals are cool and all, but sometimes I feel like they affect us ‘cause we get in our heads saying like, the game’s already won.”
That’s the kind of self-assessment Morrow tries to encourage, knowing it takes more than just skill and experience to compete against the state’s best teams. He wants his players to understand the hard work and dedication needed to reach their full potential as their preseason goals of championships start to come into view.
“Sometimes players think they’re good because they’re good but they don’t understand how good they could truly be,” Morrow said. “That’s what I’m always trying to get them to see, especially players that can go on to play past high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.