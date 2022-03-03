Coaches always love to see balance in their offenses and Wapato's Joe Blodgett appreciated that in his Wolves on Wednesday night.

And not only balance, but diverse class representation as well.

With senior Crystal Colin, junior KK Bass, freshman Trinity Wheeler and sophomore Semone Kenoras scoring 15, 14, 13 and 12 points respectively, ninth-seeded Wapato defeated No. 8 Seattle Academy 68-58 in a late game that finished after the Herald-Republic's print deadline in the 1A state tournament in the SunDome.

"That definitely was nice balance to have and we needed it," Blodgett said on Thursday before his team was set to return for another 9 p.m. contest in a quarterfinal matchup against No. 2 Nooksack Valley. "Seattle Academy was well prepared and had a defense geared to slow us down. Our girls did a nice job moving the ball, finding open areas and shooting well."

Shooting well, indeed. Wapato connected on 26 of 50 shots (52%) and Colin made two 3-pointers on 6-for-8 accuracy.

"In a new environment with many new players, we were a little nervous to start with a loser-out game," Blodgett said. "But kids stepped up and worked through it together."

Wednesday's nightcap was also historic with a long-standing 1A girls tournament record being broken and tied in the same game. Bass recorded 11 steals to break the previous record of 10 shared by four players, and Seattle Academy's Katie Davis matched the 11 steals.

"That's a real credit to her and how well she was reading the ball," Blodgett said of Bass, a first-year player in Wapato's program who came from Zillah. "I'm excited for her. She's come a long ways learning a new system and she's done a great job adjusting and adapting to everything."

-

MUSTANG FLASHBACK: The last time Prosser's girls reached the state semifinals was in 2011 when the Mustangs won the 2A title on the same floor, capping a 26-1 season a year after earning a second-place trophy.

The MVP of the 2011 state tournament was 2A player of the year Tamara Jones, who's on Kyler Bachofner's staff this season.

"It's fun being back at state with these girls and it's even more fun winning," said Jones, who played at Garden State College and Southern Mississippi. "There are a lot of great memories in here."

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

-

FAMILY TIES: A semifinal appearance would be enough on its own to make this 1A boys tournament one to remember for Toppenish's players and coaches.

It's even more special for Wildcats coach JoJo Mesplie and his son, senior Riley Mesplie. The Co-SCAC West Player of the Year directs the offense and scored five critical points to spark a Toppenish comeback in Thursday's 58-54 quarterfinal win over rival Zillah.

"It is a little sad to see things coming to an end (for Riley) at the high school level," JoJo said. "But what a fantastic time to be able to spend with your own son and a team that you coach."

Riley loves playing for his dad, and he's developed into a key leader for a team set to earn its second trophy in the last two state tournaments. The duo can talk basketball for hours, and Riley said they'll sometimes watch game film two to three times a day.

"He works on me so hard, but that's how it is," Riley said. "If I want to get better, that's how it is."

Sometimes during the season, though, JoJo said he prefers to leave basketball talk in the gym. Even for two people so passionate about the sport, it's nice to enjoy a more standard father-son relationship at home while JoJo allows other coaches to mentor Riley in his successful basketball career.

-

YOUNGSTERS SHINE BRIGHT: Several Valley freshmen have performed well under the bright lights and, not surprisingly, Ellensburg's Jamison Philip is one of them.

The CWAC first-team guard played a team-high 31 minutes in Thursday's quarterfinal win over West Valley and put together eight points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Prosser's Laylee Dixon has played a strong role in pushing the Mustangs through in the other semifinal bracket, scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds and five assists in two tournament games.

In the 1A girls tournament, Toppenish's Tatiana Camacho had 14 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's game against Zillah, and Wapato's Trinity Wheeler netted 13 points, making 5 of 5 free throws, and added six rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's win over Seattle Academy.