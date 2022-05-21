Ellensburg coach Todd Gibson likes to say for his teams to be successful in the state playoffs, good players have to be great and the young guys need to be good.
The No. 3 seed Bulldogs followed that formula to two more wins Saturday, earning a trip to Gibson’s fifth 2A final four since 2014. Senior leadoff man Ryker Fortier delivered a walkoff triple in the eighth inning of a 6-5 first-round win over No. 14 Shelton, and Ellensburg enjoyed contributions from several players in a 10-3 blowout of No. 11 Enumclaw.
“Sometimes we’re starting a couple freshman, four or five sophomores out there,” Gibson said. “But we’ve got great senior leadership.”
Senior Cade Gibson’s two-out, two-run double gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead in the third inning, and he added another two RBI an inning later with a two-out single. When Enumclaw answered by scoring three runs in the fifth, right-hander Brayden Twaites came out of the bullpen to shut down a rally for the second time on Saturday.
The junior said he enjoys entering in those high pressure situations, and the margin for error was considerably less when he relieved Ty Estey in the sixth inning of a tie game against Shelton. Twaites also singled to lead off a three-run fifth inning after the Bulldogs gave up five runs to lose a 2-0 advantage.
Twaites didn’t give up any hits until back-to-back one-out singles in the eighth, when he struck out the side to avoid trouble. Then he drew a walk to to set up the heroics from Fortier, who knew he’d be seeing a fastball and didn’t miss it.
“I put a good swing on it and (it was) probably one of the greatest hits of my life,” Fortier said. “It was awesome.”
Todd Gibson said he only expected sophomore Luke Sterkel to pitch three to four innings in his first appearance on the mound in about a month against Enumclaw, which shut out No. 6 Lynden 2-0 in its opener. Instead, the sophomore nearly completed five innings and only allowed one hit in the first four while his offense provided plenty of support.
After knocking off the CWAC’s top two seeds to win a district title earlier this month, Ellensburg will once again be the underdog when it takes on No. 2 Columbia River next Friday at 10 a.m. at Yakima County Stadium. Fortier and Twaites both said that’s right where they want to be.
“The team came together and it’s just a lot of fun,” Twaites said. “Like, why not? It’s the seniors’ last season, let’s win it for them.”
Ellensburg highlights — Game 1: Ryker Fortier 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Brayden Twaites 1-3, 2 runs, 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 5 K. Game 2: Fortier 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ty Estey 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Cade Gibson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Garrett Loen 3-4, 2 runs, sb; Jack Morrill 2-3, run, RBI.
