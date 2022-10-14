SELAH — When Zillah's offense finally started to slow down with a big lead in the third quarter, coach Ryan Watson yelled out a reminder of why the Leopards can't afford any complacency.
"Toppenish is gonna be tough in two weeks!"
That de facto SCAC West championship looms large for a young group committed to improvement at all times, regardless of the score. It hasn't been close often since back-to-back losses to Prosser and Royal, and that trend continued when Zillah extended its win streak to four games by beating Selah 42-17 Friday night at Karl Graf Stadium.
"We're nowhere near where we need to be," Watson said. "Everything goes through Toppenish and so we set goals at the beginning of the season and that's to be in the league championship at the end of the season and we're going to be there."
He believes in the potential of a core group of sophomores featuring Jayden Salme, the 5-foot-9 quarterback who beat out two upperclassmen to earn the job last spring. Since then he's dedicated himself to preparing for the role by learning from a variety of coaches, watching film and following the advice of Watson, who took over as the Leopards' quarterbacks coach early this season.
Watson reminds his young quarterback to let the game come to him without forcing anything, so when a hole opened up early in the first quarter Salme took advantage to put Zillah ahead on a 22-yard touchdown run. Although he's earned fewer yards on the ground recently compared to early in the season, it's something he knows might be needed more often in big games coming up.
Coaches prefer he chooses those moments carefully, especially since they still remember the costly injury to Clay Delp that forced Zillah to put wide receiver Jon VanCleave at quarterback for most of last season. Watson said Salme understands the pressure of replacing Delp, a four-year starter, and so far he's handling it well.
Meanwhile, VanCleave asked to move back to his more familiar position, where he caught two touchdown passes in the first half. Along with senior Cash Layman's 14-yard touchdown reception, that gave Salme four total scores and 117 yards through the air before halftime despite some surprises from the Vikings defense.
"We realized that they were in a different coverage than we thought they were," Salme said. "Coach Watson, he explained it to me and I knew my reads and just worked it."
That ability to adapt comes from watching film to better understand defenses as well as learn from his mistakes, and Watson said Salme always asks a lot of questions to ensure he understands what he's seeing. Coaches try to play to Salme's strengths, allowing him to go outside the pocket to better see his receivers and take advantage of his athleticism.
He threw only two passes in the second half as tailback Wade Tynan took on a heavy workload with Jo Sonnichsen sidelined by injury, carrying the ball 17 times for 120 of his game-high 172 yards. Watson said another injured running back, sophomore Alex Martinez, could return in time to play at Toppenish, giving Zillah three reliable options in the backfield.
A stout defensive effort and a special teams touchdown on an 80-yard kickoff return by Jorge Cuevas aided the offense, so a couple disappointing third-quarter offensive drives didn't do anything to stop the Leopards from achieving their goals. Nonetheless, Salme echoed his coach when he said Zillah needs to keep its energy up for an entire game, knowing more challenges await following next week's game against last-place Wapato before the showdown at Toppenish.
"That's all I want to play right now," Salme said. "I just want to play Toppenish."
Selah=0=3=0=14=—=17
Zillah=14=21=0=7=—=42
Zil — Jayden Salme 22 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Zil — Jon VanCleave 25 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Sel — FG Colton Shea 28
Zil — Jorge Cuevas 80 kick return (Espinoza kick)
Zil — Cash Layman 14 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zil — VanCleave 2 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Sel — Clayton Westfall 4 run (Shea kick)
Zil — Wade Tynan 1 run (Espinoza kick)
Sel — Westfall 16 run (Shea kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Tynan 24-172, Jo Sonnichsen 3-12, Layman 1-3, Salme 3-(minus-1), TEAM 4-(minus-14). Selah, Jimy Le 14-84, Westfall 13-55, Shea 9-9.
PASSING — Zillah, Salme 11-16-1-134. Selah, Shea 11-23-1-72.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Layman 5-56, VanCleave 3-38, Nakea John 2-32, Tynan 1-8. Selah, Joseph Delgado 5-31, Westfall 3-28, Evan Kinley 3-13.
