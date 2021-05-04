Winter high school sports in the Yakima Valley can proceed as scheduled — for now.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week pause for Washington's reopening plan Tuesday, keeping Yakima County in Phase 1. CWAC basketball began Tuesday night, with wrestling, girls bowling and boys swimming set to follow before other area leagues begin their winter schedules later this month.
"We're relieved," Selah athletic director Jake Davis said. "We're happy. I anticipate that the metrics of the rules are probably going to change again."
He didn't expect Yakima would fall back to Phase 2 this Friday, especially after it barely met the required hospitalization metrics for Phase 3 three weeks ago. Still, Davis said there were discussions for contingency plans.
Since high schools can't host indoor competitions in Phase 3, Friday's home basketball games against Ellensburg would have become road games, assuming Kittitas County remained in Phase 3. Teams could have practiced at their home facilities and potentially found places to compete in Phase 3 counties.
Those possibilities won't need to be explored just yet and most CWAC basketball teams will be guaranteed to play at least four basketball games over the next two weeks. Wrestling and girls bowling begin on Thursday and the Selah Aquatic Center expects to host all the league's meets.
That will allow CWAC swimming to avoid any indoor restrictions, but other sports face strict limits on crowds. Only 400 people can enter competition venues, which Davis said means around 200 spectators for basketball factoring in athletes, coaches, bands, cheerleaders and others.
SCAC winter sports teams began practicing Monday and competitions will start next Thursday. Zillah coach Mario Mengarelli said while the team's grateful to finally be back on the court, he's worried about the negative effects of nearly a year without sports for high schoolers in Washington.
Mengarelli added wrestling faces a much tougher challenge in trying to complete a six-week season, since equipment must be disinfected and wrestlers must test negative for COVID-19 at least twice weekly in order to stay eligible. Fully vaccinated athletes won't need to test unless they show symptoms.
The Big 9's winter season will depend on Inslee's next announcement, since it's not scheduled to start until May 17. Eastmont, Moses Lake and Wenatchee are all set to return to the league when competitions begin with basketball games on May 22.
Yakima County's COVID-19 cases continued to show signs of declining on Tuesday, the fourth straight day with fewer than 32 cases reported by the Yakima Health District.