YAKIMA, Wash. — The Toppenish lineup features every element needed to find success in close games and pressure situations.
Plenty of experience, superb guard play, great guidance from CWAC coach of the year JoJo Mesplie, a talented leader in senior class president Isaac Perez, and of course, plenty of confidence. It all came together once again Saturday night in the SunDome, where the Wildcats outlasted Noah Pepper and Selah for an 85-77 double overtime win and their first district title in 35 years.
Perez scored 30 points, including his team's last eight in regulation and 15 over the game's final 12 minutes. Despite those efforts it took Toppenish three tries to pull away, largely because of Pepper's 39 points, 18 of which came in the last two minutes of regulation and the two overtimes.
"We're just doing our thing, trying to help our team win," Perez said. "Ultimately, I prevailed, but he played a hell of a game."
Pepper added 16 rebounds for another double-double and shared the ball well, especially in the first half when Teegan Garza and Shad Smith both went 2 for 2 from 3-point range. Perez said Toppenish focused on not leaving those two after halftime, which gave Pepper more space to explode for 13 of Selah's 15 points in the third quarter.
But even the CWAC MVP struggled at times against Toppenish's relentless defensive pressure. The Wildcats forced 22 turnovers, and Perez said their ability to come up with stops in the second overtime proved pivotal in Toppenish pulling away.
Senior Manuel Felan — known as "Peanut" to his teammates — provided a huge boost as well, knocking down a spot-up 3-pointer in both overtimes. The second one put the Wildcats ahead 78-72 with less than two minutes to play, and he ended his night with 13 points.
"I actually live in those moments," Felan said. "I know there's a lot of pressure and it just needs to fall. That's where all the hard work pays off in the end."
Toppenish fully embraces its small, quick lineup full of ballhandlers, as evidenced by a roster that lists all 10 varsity players as guards. They're used to playing fast all the time, and Perez acknowledged it felt a little uncomfortable to slow things down and try to run out the clock while ahead late in regulation and the first overtime.
Four other players joined Perez in double figures, including Mathew Ramirez with 15 points, Riley Mesplie with 13, and Isaac's freshman brother Josh Perez with 11. The younger Perez also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Although Toppenish missed two opportunities to win at the buzzer for the second time this season and improve on its 7-0 mark in games decided by five points or less, the Wildcats mostly stayed in control of the game down the stretch. Selah's only lead came when Pepper converted a three-point play to put the Viks up one in the final minute of the fourth quarter, only to see Perez drive in for a layup less than five seconds later.
The historic win snapped a streak of three straight district titles for Selah (15-7), which still earned a berth to next week's regionals. As the No. 13 team in the 2A RPI with three teams ahead of them already eliminated, last year's state runner-up will most likely play close to home in a loser-out game for a trip to the SunDome.
A 57-52 win at Selah and a 63-58 win over the Viks in Toppenish stand out as highlights for the regular season CWAC champs, who enter regionals with a five-game win streak as the RPI's No. 2 team. That means the Wildcats (21-1) are guaranteed their first trip to the 2A state tournament since 2009.
"We'll just keep on playing how we play," Felan said. "Fast, and get after it on the defensive end."
SELAH — Teegan Garza 10, Smith 6, Quigley 3, Matthew Quincy 10, Wilburn 2, L. Pepper 0, Zambito 7, Noah Pepper 39, Kinlow 0. Totals 26-50 22-34 77.
TOPPENISH — Manuel Felan 13, Josh Perez 11, Isaac Perez 30, Myers 0, Mathew Ramirez 15, Jason Grant 3, Robledo 0, Riley Mesplie 13. Totals 28-69 21-32 85.
Selah 16 15 15 14 7 10 — 77
Toppenish 14 18 12 16 7 18 — 85
3-point goals — Toppenish 7-23 (Mesplie 1-3, J. Perez 2-4, I. Perez 1-5, Felan 3-6), Selah 6-10 (Garza 2-2, Smith 2-2, Zambito 1-2, Pepper 1-4). Rebounds — Toppenish 31 (J. Perez 8), Selah 36 (Pepper 16). Turnovers — Toppenish 9, Selah 22. Steals — Toppenish 12, Selah 4. Fouls: Toppenish 23, Selah 21. Fouled out — None.