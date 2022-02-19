No one ever looked capable of keeping up with Selah’s Charles Hudson at the King County Aquatic Center this weekend.
The junior saved his best for last, clocking a career best 21.73 in Saturday’s 50 free final to become the school’s second state champion along with his coach, Zach Schab, who won the same event in 2007. A day after Hudson won his preliminary race by .39 seconds, he widened the gap to .62 over Hockinson’s Liam Dunn.
Hudson swam in four consolation finals as a freshman two years ago and turned that into four strong finishes on Saturday. He anchored the Viks’ 200 free relay with Michael Ozanich, Otis Peace and Reilly Cavanaugh that finished third as well as the fourth-place 200 medley relay.
In his other individual event, the 100 free, Hudson took fourth in 49 seconds flat. Those efforts helped Selah finish seventh as a team with 74 points, just seven points behind Quincy.
Zillah's Ian Muffett swam a career best 1:00.18 to take third place in the 100 breaststroke, beating his seed by two places.
Individual results: 200 medley relay: 4. Selah (Michael Noyes, Michael Ozanich, Reilly Cavanaugh, Charles Hudson) 1:40.89; 200 IM: Michael Ozanich (S) 2:05.23; 50 free: Hudson (S) 21.73; 100 free: Hudson (S) 49.00; 200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Otis Peace, Cavanaugh, Hudson) 1:33.95; 100 back: 7. Michael Noyes (S) 57.80; 3. Ian Muffett (Z) 1:00.6, 12. Ozanich (S) 1:03.55.
