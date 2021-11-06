PASCO — Selah senior Cooper Quigley ran to victory Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A race at the state cross country meet at Sun Willows Golf Course.
The Arizona signee covered the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 38.30 seconds to win by more than 18 seconds.
Quigley's Vikings teammate Eric Swedin was eighth to help Selah, which was ranked fourth going into the race, finish second in the team standings behind only Squalicum.
Ellensburg's Kate Laurent was fourth in the 2A girls race to earn her third spot on the medal podium.
• This story will be updated.
