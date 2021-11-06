PASCO — Cooper Quigley had been aiming for this day since he started running and he had everything going for him — the strength to forge a mid-race lead and the finishing speed to keep it.
But he, and all of his Selah teammates, had much more than that. They had a Vikings legacy.
Inspired by a large contingent of friends, family and former Selah runners, including the mentor who helped set this path to the top, Quigley broke from a leading group at his designated marker, fought through a rising wind, and dominated the second half of the Class 2A state cross country race Saturday afternoon at Sun Willows Golf Course.
Two years after placing sixth here as a sophomore while teammate Shea Mattson was edged for the title by less than a second, Quigley romped to an 18-second win in 15 minutes, 38 seconds over the 5,000-meter course. Even better, junior Eric Swedin ran a strong eighth and the Vikings, who came in ranked fourth, rose up for a second-place team trophy — the program's highest finish since a runner-up trophy 31 years ago.
"I really wanted to show up today for Selah," said Quigley, the Valley's first boys state champion since the Vikings' James Currell won the 2A title in 2008. "There are a lot of people here who are really close to me and mean a lot to me. I love that Shea is here because he came so close two years ago and none of this would've been possible for me without him. When I was a freshman he picked me up like a brother and pushed me."
Quigley towed a group of seven leaders through an opening mile of 4:53 and in the next half mile proceeded to gradually press the pace until no one was left in his shadow. Once pass the two-mile mark, and while rounding the horseshoe curve for the second time heading into the final loop, he got a good look at his lead.
"That's one thing I love about this course, those two sharp turns where you can see back without turning your shoulders," he said. "I had a pretty good gap, but in cross country you never know how the guy behind you is feeling. The wind was kind of tough out there, but I just had to keep pushing."
Swedin, who had a rough state debut as a freshman two years ago in 138th place, made huge progress during the pandemic when there was no postseason competition to prove it. He did on Saturday, running 16:18 in eighth as the third-fastest junior.
"Actually my goal was top five but I just wanted to pick off every place I could for the team," he said. "Coach (Rick) Becker said the first mile is with your mind, the second with your heart and the third with your guts and I wanted to race like that."
Sophomore Nathan Shipley, senior Sam Anderson and senior Jonathan Orozco rounded out the scoring team, which tallied 99 points. Top-ranked Squalicum delivered on that with 77 points for the win, but Selah easily overhauled Sehome and Bellingham — ranked 2-3 coming in — for the second-place prize.
Joining Quigley and Swedin on the podium was East Valley's Nicolas Spencer, who placed 14th in his state debut and was second-fastest among sophomores.
Quigley becomes Selah's fifth state champion following Currell, Mike Heidt (2000), Shawn Bernier (1980) and Chip Pierce (1976, 1977).
"Ever since I started running my goal was to win a state championship," he said. "As a senior, this was it. We joke around together and have a fun time, but we were focused today. This was the last shot for me and I wanted to leave it all out there."
