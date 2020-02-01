SILVERDALE — Selah’s Amadeo Flores Pimentel was voted the most outstanding wrestler and the Vikings had a total of five champions en route to winning the team title at Saturday’s Langholff Memorial Invitational at Klahowya High School.
Marcos Gonzales (106), Evan Anderson (126), Jesse Salinas (132) and Jackson Yates (160) joined Pimentel on top of the podium for the Vikings, who scored 254.5 points in the 15-team tournament.
Top teams: Selah 254.5, Klahowya 147.5, Bremerton 144.
Selah placers — 106: 1, Marcos Gonzales. 113: 3-4, Moon Thompson. 126: 1, Evan Anderson. 132: 1, Jesse Salinas. 138: 3-4, Judah Yates. 145: 3-4, Clayton Chandler. 152: 2, Ethan Garza. 160: 1, Jackson Yates. 182: 2, Donny Schmidt. 195: 5-6, Mo Singh. 220: 1, Amadeo Flores Pimentel; 3-4, Titan Nelson. 285: 2, Michael Ray.