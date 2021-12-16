When Zack Schab took over the boys and girls swim programs two years ago at Selah, his alma mater, he recognized something right away on the record board: His own name and in duplicate.
That’s not surprising even though it was nearly 15 years ago. Schab’s freestyle sprint times are stout — in Valley history he ranks third in the 50-yard sprint and fifth in the 100 — and he remains the Vikings’ lone state champion.
Now in charge of the Vikings’ program, an irresistible thought arose.
“When I first took the position I told my wife, ‘It’s going to be super cool if I can be the one who coach’s the kid who breaks those records,’” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be there to see it.”
It may not take long.
During the shortened and delayed spring season, Charles Hudson served notice as a sophomore he was coming after his coach, leading the Valley in the 50 free at 22.25 seconds and 100 free at 48.93 — very impressive considering there was no postseason and no trip to the fast water at the King County Aquatic Center.
Now, with the schedule back to normal, Hudson has two full seasons to take aim at Schab’s times of 21.25 and 47.46.
“I think the 47 is attainable but I could also be completely out of my mind,” Hudson said with a smile. “In the 50, that’s where I think my best chance is.”
So the collaboration is on in earnest and all it took was some good timing.
When Hudson showed up as a freshman for Schab’s first season, he was your basic well-rounded summer-league swimmer without a specialty yet. But the coach saw the potential immediately.
“He came in pretty raw, but with his frame and his power I quickly realized the sprint freestyles were for him,” the coach said. “Plus, he really didn’t like long distances at all.”
Hudson, whose older brother swam for Selah and prodded him to turn out for the Dolphins summer team, put up solid sprint times of 23.14 and 51.49 as freshman and competed at state in four events. Then, after having his sophomore postponed and limited to a handful of league meets, he still made significant gains.
“It was better than no season at all, that’s for sure, and we still got to workout and compete,” he said. “To still get those times, it felt pretty amazing.”
Shaving a second off in the 50 free doesn’t sound like much, but gains are hard-fought in such a quick race. The smallest mistake will undo the whole thing.
“There are tiny, tiny things — but they add up and they are the key to dropping time,” Hudson said. “My starts, my flips, my breathing. It’s every little thing.”
“It’s a splash and dash,” Schab said of the 50. “It’s the easiest to hone with technique. I tell Charlie to get underneath the wake. When you have six, eight guys coming to the wall at the same time, then you push off the wall back into that stuff — you’re dead in the water. Get off the block, stick the turn and get your hand on the wall — it’s all speed and technique.”
Hudson also uses his speed to anchor Selah’s 200 medley relay and 200 free relay, which both currently lead the Valley by a considerable margin. The goals are to compete at state in four events again in February and see how much time he can drop.
“I can’t think of anything that would be cooler,” Schab said of Hudson taking down his records. “Will he get there this year? We’ll see. We have one more full season after this and that could be very special.”
“I’ve got two years to get one or both and I hope I can get close in the 50 this year,” Hudson said. “He’s absolutely the best coach I’ve ever had, and it’s great having him as the benchmark here. Who better to help me get those times?”
