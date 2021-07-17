Selah graduate Elijah Pepper knows elite 3-point shooting will be his ticket to reaching the ultimate goal of playing professional basketball.
It helped him stand out as an unstoppable scorer for the Vikings, and significantly improved long-range shooting propelled the UC Davis sophomore to a spot on the All-Big West second team last season. Pepper nearly doubled his average from the year before by scoring 14.7 points per game and continued to show he can do a little bit of everything for the Aggies, earning more than 33 minutes per game.
That number rose to a team-high 36 per game in conference play, partly due to injuries. Despite a slow start from beyond the arc, coaches told him to keep shooting and it paid off as he shot 53% from distance in his last nine games, compared to 32.3% in the first nine.
Pepper's confidence kept soaring when he exploded for 32 points in a 78-73 overtime win against Long Beach State on Feb. 13, the highest individual total for a Big West player all season. He hit 6 of 10 3s, including one to seal the game with 10 seconds left.
"(Coaches) talked to me about they're going to want me and (Ezra Manjon) to be taking the shots at the end of the game and stuff like that," said Pepper, who took fewer threes and made 32.1% of them as a freshman. "Early, I was just kind of attacking and shots weren't really falling, and eventually they just started to go down."
He acknowledged it took some time to adjust to the longer distance and better defenders compared to high school. But Pepper kept working and learned how to get open so he could catch and shoot while playing mostly off the ball alongside Manjon, a second team All-Big West point guard.
That's likely to change some next season, when Pepper expects to take on more point guard duties. The 6-foot-4 guard has had conversations with his coaches and they all understand his best chance to play professionally — either in the NBA or overseas — will be as someone who can handle the ball and run the offense.
"I'm working on my playmaking a lot more and just being able to make the right decision," Pepper said. "Not predetermined."
He's hoping that will translate to more assists for a team expecting to bring back most of its young core. The Aggies went 10-8 and won seven of their last nine games despite battling through injuries and going through a COVID "pause" that Pepper said kept players from even going into the gym for more than a month.
They mostly stayed at home and when UC Davis could resume playing, it was in empty arenas. The school's requiring all students to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes, so Pepper's hopeful that will allow basketball to mostly return to normal in 2021-22.
"Besides having to test like five times a week, you honestly don't realize how big of an impact having fans is until you're in the gym with no fans," Pepper said. "You kind of have to provide your own energy."
Efforts to become stronger and quicker have also helped Pepper on the defensive end, where he led the team for the second straight season with 2.1 steals per game, good for second in the conference. He grabbed five rebounds per game and proved capable of guarding bigger post players as well as opposing guards.
The silver lining to this past season's pandemic-related challenges could be an extra year of college basketball, which Pepper said may allow him to keep a lighter academic load. He also might pursue a minor to go along with his sociology degree.
Since arriving back in Selah earlier this summer, Pepper's been training early most mornings with Selah High School principal and former Central Washington standout Colton Monti, resuming the work they've been putting in since Pepper was in seventh grade. Pepper also joined some open gyms at Yakima Valley College and works out frequently with his brother, Noah, doing whatever he can to ensure he's ready when UC Davis starts team workouts on July 26.