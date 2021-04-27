Selah graduate John Ray, a first-team all-CWAC selection in 2019 at linebacker for the Vikings, has switched sports but is still successful.
Ray is a freshman on the Montana lacrosse team, which has qualified for the Division II national tournament May 8-9 in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies, known as Griz Lax, improved to 9-1 this season after defeating UNLV twice this past weekend.
Montana plays in the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League with other programs that might not be varsity sports at their respective schools in the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA), a national organization of non-NCAA programs. The MCLA oversees play and holds national tournaments for more than over 200 teams in 10 conferences throughout North America.
Ray has recorded nine goals and two assists this season, and come up with four ground balls (gaining possession of a loose ball).
The Selah Vikings lacrosse program fell to 1-2 Monday with a loss at Wenatchee. Michael Ray leads the team with 10 goals while assisting on two more scores, Adam Escamilla has six goals and four assists and Jaiden James has five goals and three assists.
Ethan Garza leads the Vikings with 32 ground balls recovered while Ian Dibble and Brayden Ward each have 17.
Selah is scheduled to play Wednesday and Friday night at 7 at Sozo Sports Complex.