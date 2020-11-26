Selah’s Allyson Powell spent three years as a CWAC first-team standout in volleyball and softball and was the 2007 female athlete of the year recipient at the Yakima Valley Sports Awards. For a final game on her home field, the shortstop put on quite a show as the snapshot below will attest.
Powell, however, was at her best on the volleyball court, where she led the Vikings to back-to-back state titles and was named Gatorade player of the year in 2006. At Gonzaga, as an all-West Coast Conference libero, she broke the single-season school record for digs with 479 in 2010 — a mark that still stands. Powell’s career tally of digs (1,277) ranks third in program history.
SELAH — Just as Allyson Powell stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in a tie game, a strong gust of wind rustled through Selah’s fastpitch field.
Nice timing, but it’s not like this girl needs any help hitting a ball high and far.
Powell responded to the ripe situation by belting the first pitch she saw over the rightfield fence for a grand slam that sparked the Vikings to a 7-6 victory over Othello in the championship game of the CWAC district tournament on Saturday.
It was a day of sweet redemption for the Vikings, who were swept in conference doubleheaders by Ellensburg and Othello but defeated both of them Saturday for the CWAC’s top berth to state.
Ellensburg, which fell in nine innings to Selah in the semifinals, fought back to beat Quincy and East Valley to earn the third and final state berth.
Selah (17-5), Othello (21-2) and Ellensburg (21-3) will open play in the Class 2A state tournament at Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park on Friday.
Selah had heroes up and down its lineup Saturday, but Powell’s shot was the highlight.
With two out and the game knotted at 2-2 in the fourth inning, Powell pounced on the first offering from Othello ace Michelle Wheeler, who brought in an 11-0 record. It was Powell’s 11th homer of the season.
“I was just looking for the middle of the ball,” said Powell, who helped close out the win by making three of the final six putouts from her position at shortstop. “We definitely played our best today. After beating Ellensburg — and what a tough game that was — we felt like we had nothing to lose. The pressure was off.”
Othello swept Selah just a week ago, including a no-hitter by Wheeler.
“This is sure going to make for a nice weekend,” said Selah coach Bill McCay. “We did a great job of hitting against some very good pitching. We seemed to gain confidence as the day went on.”
McCay marveled at Powell’s clutch hit and defense, something he’s seen plenty of from his senior veteran, but the coach was just as impressed with 15-year-old pitcher Monica Stout.
After striking out 13 in a four-hitter against Ellensburg, the freshman battled to keep Othello’s potent offense down. Thanks to Wheeler’s three-run homer in the fifth, the Huskies had their chances late in the game but Stout didn’t wilt.
Stout rang up her sixth strikeout to end the sixth inning with an Othello runner on third, protecting a 7-5 lead, but her seventh strikeout was the big one. The Huskies scored a run to get within 7-6 and had the winning run on second when she struck out Erika Wheeler swinging to end the game.
“We’re so proud of her,” Powell said. “She’s tough.”
Senior catcher Rachel Fickes, who drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning against Ellensburg, called both games for Stout.
“We let our catchers call all the games and the job Rachel has done with Monica this season has been just outstanding,” McCay said.