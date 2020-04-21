This is the Valley’s lone state championship in fastpitch and the Vikings did it with their bats, averaging 11 runs in six postseason games while capping the season with a 16-game win streak.
• • •
SELAH — In the instant before Selah’s irrepressible fastpitch squad achieved what none of its predecessors ever had, the Vikings’ elusive state title dream was as ephemeral as the butterflies in Kylie Hutchens’ stomach.
“I was pretty nervous,” the sophomore left fielder admitted about those final seconds as the would-be final out of the Vikings’ 9-7 championship victory over R.A. Long dropped out of the sky toward her.
Then Hutchens’ glove closed around the ball for the final out. “I kind of got a rush for a moment there,” she said, “and then I don’t even know how to describe it — I guess I jumped as high as I could.”
All of the Vikings did, converging upon one another in tears, laughter and relief. After three straight years in the Class 2A state semifinals, two of which ended in heartbreak, the Vikings’ first-ever state fastpitch title became a very weighty reality, represented by the massive state championship trophy held aloft by senior catcher Sarah Bersing for a seemingly endless parade of media, fan and family photographers.
This was a team of role players whose collective confidence at the plate was nearly palpable. Their leading run-producer in their four-game tourney run was Kaylee Morse, who hit seventh in the lineup. Hutchens, in the No. 9 spot, laced two run-scoring hits in the title game.
Cheyenne Fletcher, meanwhile, belied her role as leadoff hitter by leading the team this season in home runs — maybe. She’s not sure if she had the most, and doesn’t much care.
“I don’t know,” grinned Fletcher, who slugged a homer and a double in the Viks’ 8-5 semifinal victory over Lynden and then did the same in the title game. “My dad keeps track of that kind of stuff.”
Selah coach Bill Harris certainly doesn’t obsess over it. “It makes no difference; stats don’t win games,” Harris said. “You ask any of my kids what wins ball games and they’ll tell you: two-out base hits.”
The Vikings (24-2) got plenty of those while racking up 40 runs over their four tourney victories. The top of their lineup — Fletcher, Keri Grow, Bersing and Laura Steiner — batted a collective 30-for-56 (.536) for the tourney, and Grow’s two-run homer in the fifth gave Selah its first lead since the Fletcher’s first-inning blast.
Grow’s shot seemed to light a spark in her teammates, who put up seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings, including an RBI double by Taylor Rath — one of only three senior starters, along with Grow and Morse.
As it turned out, Selah would need all of that offensive output, because the Lumberjills came back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth on Miranda Cunningham’s homer and a bases-clearing double by Jacki Smith.
Suddenly, the Vikings’ 9-3 lead was down to 9-7.
“I was freaking out a little bit, but Sarah calms me down a lot — just in the way she looks at me,” said junior pitcher McKenzie Zerr.
“We were smiling at each other during all that,” Bersing said. “I’ve caught for her for six years now. We were freaking out a little, but we knew we could get it done.”
They did, with Zerr navigating through a hitless seventh inning and Fletcher chasing down that game-ending fly ball to shallow left.
A half-hour later, Othello (25-5) gave the CWAC a 1-3 place finish by cranking out an 11-7 triumph in the third-place game over Sedro-Woolley.
CWAC regular-season champion Ellensburg (21-4) saw its season end in an 11-6 loss to White River. Ally Burgess homered and Allie Kopczynski batted 3 for 4 for the Bulldogs, but that wasn’t enough to offset White River’s three home runs.
The Bulldogs also had to play the tournament without Burgess, their ace, on the mound because of a nagging injury that hampered her effectiveness.
Nothing, though, interfered with Selah’s effectiveness, at the plate or in the field. Fletcher was as much a wizard at third base as she was at bat, while Zerr and Steiner were unflappable while taking turns on the mound.
“We knew we could win it,” Fletcher said. “We have a lot more confidence than last year, for sure. We’ve been hitting the ball real well all season, and the help we get at practices from the coaches and all the volunteers has been really great.
“It feels really good to be part of this whole thing. Because you never know if it’s going to happen again.”