Upper Valley neighbors Grant Osborn of Naches Valley and Carolina Arceo of Highland have been named WIAA athletes of the week in their respective classifications.
Osborn, a junior quarterback, threw for 280 yards and six touchdowns and ran for another score in a win over Wapato to earn the Class 1A boys weekly award.
Arceo, a senior goalkeeper, hasn’t given up a goal in eight matches and this week added shutouts over Toppenish and Cle Elum to capture the 2B girls award.
In the second week of the modified fall season, La Salle senior Gillian Martin (1A girls) and Goldendale junior Alden Williams (2B boys) earned honors.
Selah junior Cooper Quigley, who is unbeaten in five cross country races, won the 2A boys award in the first week.