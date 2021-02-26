NACHES — Jason Grant hauled in three of Joshua Perez's four touchdown passes to lead Toppenish to a 38-14 victory over Naches Valley in SCAC West football Friday night.
Perez connected on 13 of 19 passes for 242 yards and Grant snagged six for 141 yards for the Wildcats, who led 17-7 through three quarters but broke away with three scores in the final period.
Michael Martinez rushed for 124 yards and a score and Emanuel Garcia booted a 38-yard field goal for Toppenish. Grant Osborn threw touchdown passes in each half for Naches Valley.
Next Friday, Toppenish will host Zillah while Naches Valley visits Wapato.
• In other SCAC games, College Place defeated Wapato 35-0 and Connell topped Kiona-Benton 34-6.
Toppenish=0=14=3=21=—=38
Naches Valley=0=7=0=7=—=14
Topp — Jason Grant 10 pass from Joshua Perez (Emanuel Garcia kick)
NV — Julian Rodriguez 13 pass from Grant Osborn (Nick Mueller kick)
Topp — Josiah Johnson 35 pass from Perez (Garcia kick)
Topp — FG Garcia 38
Topp — Grant 34 pass from Perez (Garcia kick)
Topp — Michael Martinez 20 run (Garcia kick)
NV — No. 5 25 pass from Osborn (Mueller kick)
Topp — Grant 38 pass from Perez (Garcia kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Martinez 11-124, Perez 3-8, Jose Torres 5-35, Iziah Maldonado 3-18, Anthony Ozuna 2-6. NV, not available.
PASSING — Toppenish, Perez 13-19-1-242. NV, not available.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Grant 6-141, Johnson 2-39, Torres 1-6, Martinez 2-47, Nick Cortez 1-6, Maldonado 1-3. NV, not available.
---
CWAC
PROSSER 55, EAST VALLEY 12: At East Valley, Kaiden Rivera threw five touchdown passes — three to Haden Hicks in the first half — and the Mustangs charged to their second victory.
Hicks scored on plays of 20, 59 and 56 yards and teammate Kaden Swift had scoring receptions of 4 and 62 yards for Prosser, which plays at Grandview next Friday.
Aiden Estill threw a pair of touchdown passes for East Valley (1-1), which travels to Ellensburg next week.
Prosser=21=20=14=0=—=55
East Valley=6=0=0=6=—=12
Pro — Haden Hicks 20 pass from Kaiden Rivera (two-point failed)
Pro — Hicks 59 pass from Rivera (Brock Weinmann pass from Rivera)
Pro — Weinmann punt return (kick good)
EV — Teegan Hooper pass from Aiden Estill (PAT failed)
Pro — Kaden Swift 4 pass from Rivera (two-point failed)
Pro — Chavez 1 run (kick good)
Pro — Hicks 56 pass from Rivera (kick good)
Pro — Swift 62 pass from Rivera (kick good)
Pro — K. Tuttle 10 run (kick good)
EV — Erik Navarro 45 pass from Estill (PAT failed)
---
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 14, LA SALLE 6: At Grandview, the Greyhounds led 7-0 at the break and leveled their season record at 1-1. No other details were available at press time.
La Salle, which was originally scheduled to open SCAC West play on Friday against Zillah, will travel to Kiona-Benton next week while Grandview resumes CWAC play at home against Prosser.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 4, SELAH 0: At Sozo, Gillian Martin's two goals and two assists helped the Lightning improve to 3-0.
Hayley Stohr stopped six shots in goal for La Salle, which plays at Toppenish on Saturday. Selah (2-2) plays at Sunnyside on Tuesday.
First half: 1, LS, Kendall Moore (Gillian Martin), 31:00; 2, LS, Martin (Moore), 39:00.
Second half: 3, LS, Martin, 43:00; 4, LS, Grace Liscano (Martin), 51:00.
Saves: Hayley Stohr (LS) 6, Sarah Russell (S) 5.
---
GOLDENDALE 5, GRANGER 2: At Goldendale, Joana Jaramillo and Dalia Quinonez scored goals for Granger and goalkeeper Litzy Miranda made four saves on Thursday. The Spartans play La Salle on Monday.
---
VOLLEYBALL
EWAC
GRANGER 3, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 1: At Walla Walla Valley, Ariela Solorio and Hailey Golob had seven kills and 11 assists apiece as the Spartans won 16-25, 25-20, 25-23, 28-26 on Thursday. Granger (2-0) hosts Mabton on Saturday.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 14-16 serving, 7 kills, 11 assists, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Hailey Golob 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 11 assists; Mariel Birrueta 9-10 serving, 6 kills, 10 digs, 11 perfect passes; Nizhoni Tallman 15-15 serving, 5 kills, 18 digs, 44 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 21-22 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills, 23 digs, 22 pp; Britney Meza 10-11 serving, 4 kills, 6 digs.