SELAH — A fairly straightforward offensive approach carried Selah to its biggest offensive night of the season Friday night at Karl Graf Stadium.
Every defense knows by now to contain the Vikings, it's imperative to stop senior running back Ethan Garza. That never happened, so they just kept giving him the ball and to a 42-6 win behind his 289 yards and four touchdowns.
"My line did all the work today," Garza said. "I didn’t do nothing. I just ran my legs."
They never seemed to stop churning as he ran through holes and then kept racking up plenty of yards after contact. Garza carried the ball 31 times by 289 yards, finishing with a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
An offensive line anchored by seniors Titan Nelson and Michael Ray consistently overpowered Rogers, paving the way for the CWAC's leading rusehr. Only a pair of turnovers inside the 10 yardline kept Selah from surpassing its previous season-high in points before halftime.
"We know our run game’s strong," Nelson said. "We know we always dominate up front. We always want to keep that mentality."
Garza's dealt with a lingering knee injury since week 2 and gave credit to athletic trainer Courtney Peart for helping him stay on the field. Even though he knows it will be sore on Saturday, the adrenaline of Friday nights keeps him running well and hungry for more.
A 226-yard performance for Garza at East Valley started Selah's three-game winning streak, which would be four if not for Othello's last-second touchdown in a 20-19 loss. The 5-foot-8 tailback said the team's started to hit its stride, focusing on execution of the run plays it's been practicing all season.
Senior Night added some extra emotion, even though the Vikings' 26 seniors will play one more home game against Prosser in two weeks. Nelson said it's amazing to see the growth and improvement from teammates he's known for so long.
"As a team we’ve all played for ten years," Nelson said. "We played when we were eight years old and now we kind of see the final result."
He also helped lead a defensive line that successfully contained dynamic dual threat quarterback Deon Kinsey until he threw a 74-yard touchdown against Selah's backups in the final minute. That ruined the Vikings' chances of a second straight shutout after a 6-0 win over Ephrata last Friday, but they still haven't give up more than 20 points all season.
Of course, it helps when a powerful, methodical offense can move the ball down the field while running time off the clock. Selah's first two touchdown drives covered a combined 108 yards in 19 plays with only one pass attempt.
Clayton Westfall added 62 yards of his own off the bench and even added a two-point conversion after taking the direct snap as the kicker on an extra point. Garza said everyone did their jobs and he's looking forward to more of the same next week at Grandview as Selah tries to keep its slim playoff hopes alive after a rocky 1-3 start.
"It’s been a long way," Garza said. "It feels great. I think we've improved a ton, mentally and with each other we just started clicking and got it going."
