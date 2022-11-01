GRANDVIEW – Never count out Selah soccer in a CWAC district title game.
The Vikings gave up a goal early and unbeaten East Valley looked to be in control, as usual, Tuesday night at Rich Leenhouts Stadium. Then possession slowly started to trend in Selah’s direction as it found some space, particularly down the wings.
Two long balls across from senior captain Brooke Reiber turned into goals, and after the first one coach Josh Koreski reminded his players all the pressure was on East Valley. Frantic final minutes tested Selah’s defense and goalkeeper Lexi Grenz, but they withstood the challenge for a 2-1 win and their second straight district championship.
“When we started getting a little rough I was like, girls, we’ve got to step it up,’” said Grenz, who finished with seven saves. “I think our whole thing is we all have each other’s back and we all know what we want from each other.”
Her biggest stop came when Red Devils freshman Ariana Lopez slipped behind the Selah defense in the penalty box, forcing Grenz to come out quickly to shut down the angle. She got a hand on Lopez’s shot to slow it down just enough to give the Viks’ defenders time to recover and clear the ball out of danger.
That would be the best chance of the night for Lopez, the Yakima Valley’s leading scorer behind her teammate, Shannah Mellick. The junior scored a header goal off a ninth minute free kick from Mackenzie Isaak, but otherwise Selah managed to stymie East Valley’s dynamic duo.
Koreski made defending those two the top priority in Selah’s preparation, so the Viks were ready even when Lopez moved up from the midfield into more of a holding forward position. Selah's defenders largely kept everything in front of them to give up just one goal against the Red Devils for the second straight game.
The last time that turned out to be all they needed for a 1-0 win at Selah, still a notable difference from East Valley’s 6-0 victory at home when Koreski said the Vikings were missing six starters. Reiber said they took what they learned from those experiences to knock off the CWAC’s No. 1 seed for a second straight season.
“I think that the biggest thing for us was to work better as a team and play controlled and together and trust each other,” Reiber said. “We just played like a family this time.”
Koreski said a 2-1 win over Ellensburg in the 2021 district title helped his team believe it could come out on top again. Grenz agreed and said that upset gave her more confidence to do what she needed to do.
After their success as underdogs, Reiber believes the Vikings (10-7) could accomplish big things at their sixth consecutive 2A state tournament. She scored the equalizer just a few minutes before halftime and then picked up an assist when Kennedy Cobb finished a dangerous ball right in front of goal.
The Vikings earned a berth and will likely face a tough road test next week as the No. 18 team in the latest 2A RPI rankings. Their recent success, including a 5-0 semifinal win over Grandview, represents quite a turnaround from a 5-6 start that included four shutout losses and plenty of adversity.
"We put a new offensive philosophy into our system and so it didn't bear any fruit for a long time," Koreski said. "But now these last couple games we've started to start producing a lot more offense, which takes a little bit more pressure off of our defensive side of the ball."
East Valley (16-1-1) fell to No. 4 but remains in contention for a state bid. The Red Devils will host either West Valley (Spokane) or Clarkston in a winner-to-state, loser-out crossover on Saturday.
First half: 1, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Mackenzie Isaak), 9:00. 2, Selah, Brooke Reiber, 34:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Kennedy Cobb (Reiber),43:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 7; Kate Ketcham (EV) 3.
