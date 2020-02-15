ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Toppenish seniors Isaac Perez and Matt Ramirez carried the sting of three straight CWAC semifinal losses with them into Saturday's semifinal against Prosser at Nicholson Pavilion.
This time, they hit the shots needed to keep Haden Hicks and the Mustangs at bay down the stretch, and freshman Josh Perez came through in the clutch again to seal an 81-76 win. The No. 1 seed Wildcats clinched a spot in next Saturday's CWAC title game against No. 2 Selah, a trip to regionals, and barring disaster, the program's first trip to the Class 2A tournament in the SunDome for the first time since 2009.
"Getting over that hump is what feels wonderful," said Isaac Perez, who finished with team-highs of 25 points and five rebounds. "We've been there and we've lost every single time, and the outcome wasn't really good going the backdoor way (to state)."
He credited an outstanding performance from Toppenish's aggressive defense while acknowledging it suffered a bit of a letdown in the second quarter, when Prosser exploded for 30 points to take a 43-37 halftime lead. Tommy Inions hit a shot to put the Mustangs in front for the first time with a little more than a minute left, and Brock Weinmann's three just before the buzzer capped off an 11-2 run.
Toppenish mostly shut down everyone but Hicks in the third quarter, when the junior forward hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 of his 30 points. The Wildcats came roaring back with eight straight points to take a 61-57 lead into the fourth quarter as Prosser's offense struggled all night against fullcourt defensive pressure that forced 25 turnovers and produced 17 steals.
"Our style is speeding up," Isaac Perez said. "Once we sped them up it felt good because they started turning the ball over. They started doing what we wanted them to do."
The most important turnover came when freshman Josh Perez intercepted an inbound pass under the Prosser basket and converted the wide open layup to put the Wildcats ahead 81-76 with 10 seconds left. Saul Quinones answered with a three to give him 10 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, but Josh Perez sank two free throws to ensure the Mustangs couldn't tie the game in the final 2.3 seconds.
Isaac Perez jump-started the Wildcats by scoring four points during a 9-0 run to open the game and hit all five of his free throws down the stretch to prove why he's the leader of a dynamic offense. But he went to the bench with four fouls early in the fourth quarter, and Matthew Ramirez picked up the slack with six of his 19 points.
"I felt the pressure a little bit," Ramirez said. "But then I thought to myself, 'OK, this is my team, too' so I kind of stepped up, hit a couple shots, helped my teammates out."
Hicks carried Prosser, especially after halftime, while grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds to complete his double-double. The Mustangs dominated the glass and thrived offensively when they could get past the Toppenish pressure, thanks in part to a huge size advantage.
A year ago Prosser (15-7) knocked off No. 1 seed Ellensburg in one semifinal while Toppenish (20-1) fell to Selah in the other, but this time the Wildcats earned a chance for redemption if they can knock off the Vikings for a third time this season next Saturday at the SunDome. Either way, at No. 4 in the 2A RPI rankings, Toppenish seems assured of a top eight seed in Regionals, which would guarantee a spot among the final 12 at the SunDome.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs will need to beat Ephrata for the first time in three tries Tuesday in order to keep their season alive. They're still the only team to beat the Wildcats this season, thanks to a 71-62 win in Prosser.
PROSSER — L. Rivera 7, Saul Quinones 10, Swift 0, K. Rivera 4, Inions 4, Santillan 0, Brock Weinmann 15, Maljaars 5, Griffiths 4, Haden Hicks 30. Totals 31-59 10-14 79.
TOPPENISH — Felan 5, Josh Perez 12, Isaac Perez 25, Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 11, Matt Ramirez 19, Garza 0, Larios 0, Jason Grant 11, Robledo 0. Totals 30-60 20-25 83.
Prosser=13=30=14=22=—=79
Toppenish=20=17=24=22=—=83
3-point goals: Prosser 7-16 (Quinones 2-2, Hicks 2-4, Weinmann 2-5, L. Rivera 1-2). Toppenish 3-17 (Ramirez 2-5, Mesplie 1-5). Rebounds: Prosser 38 (Hicks 11, K. Rivera 6), Toppenish 24 (I. Perez 5). Turnovers: Prosser 25, Toppenish 15. Steals: Prosser 5, Toppenish 17. Fouls: Prosser 21, Toppenish 18. Fouled out — Maljaars.