Prosser coaches generally identify who will take the next spot in a line of great quarterbacks long before they step on the field.
So it came as a surprise two years ago when former wide receiver Kaiden Rivera brought an impressive array of passing skills into his sophomore season. An opening game injury to Haden Hicks provided an opportunity, and Rivera’s continued to surpass expectations ever since.
“Truly, he identified himself,” longtime coach Corey Ingvalson said. “It’s probably one of the more remarkable stories as far as having such success at quarterback and finding the position instead of us finding it for him.”
Rivera’s rapid rise established him as the unquestioned leader of a Prosser offense otherwise lacking experience at skill positions heading into this season. Ingvalson believes the senior could earn a spot among the top three quarterbacks in Prosser’s storied history by the time he’s done.
That would be an honor Rivera won’t take lightly, since he grew up watching Tanner Bolt, the quarterback who led Prosser to its last state title in 2015. Boise State standout Kellen Moore set the gold standard for Prosser quarterbacks — and multiple state records — when Rivera was just a few years old.
“It gives me a lot of motivation, the greatness they left behind,” Rivera said of past Mustang quarterbacks. “I want to do the same.”
Rivera dreamed of becoming Prosser’s quarterback and knew he’d always be ready whenever coaches put him into a game.
They were left with no choice in the 2019 season opener against Sunnyside, and he made his first start the next week in what turned out to be a second straight loss to a 4A school at West Valley. But Rivera still managed to complete 34 of 50 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, proving the coaching staff believed he could handle the rigors of Prosser’s air raid offense.
“They give you all the freedom in the world,” Rivera said. “They make you push to perfection and they want to see what you can do and they don’t want to hold anything back from you.”
It paid off as Rivera threw for 1,146 yards in his first four starts, including what was then a sophomore Valley record 440 yards in a 35-14 win at Grandview. The Mustangs reeled off eight straight wins, capped off by their first playoff victory in four years when Rivera completed 30 of 37 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns to help Prosser come from behind to beat Eatonville 41-23.
He kept building on that success in last spring’s shortened COVID season, which ended with some redemption as Rivera threw for two touchdowns in a 28-21 win at Sunnyside. Ingvalson said Rivera’s confidence kept growing as he gained experience, trusting his eyes and arm to throw passes into almost any window.
“Each year and each game he’s gotten better within the system,” Ingvalson said. “We’re hoping that he’s playing chess while other people are out there trying to play checkers.”
Rivera said he tries to model his game after NFL Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Dan Marino, two quarterbacks who he grew up watching on film with his father, Lino, a defensive end for Prosser’s 1992 and 1993 state champions. Ingvalson sees the similarities to Marino’s style, especially in the way Rivera thrives in the pocket but possesses an underrated ability to get away from pressure.
He prefers to avoid running except when necessary and spent some time during the summer working to improve his footwork and agility. Rivera’s also learned a lot from working out with Bolt while developing the arm strength needed to throw the ball as far as 55 yards.
Prosser will rely on Rivera more than ever this season, especially early as the Mustangs’ running backs and wide receivers adjust to new starting roles against tough opponents such as Sunnyside and Zillah.
He’s still developing connections with players like Isaac Kernan and AJ Gonzalez, two receivers Ingvalson expects to make big strides this season. Ingvalson’s hoping Rivera could take another step up as well by watching more film to gain a better understanding of where his receivers and defenders will be at all times.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior’s eager to put in the work and become the leader his team needs to keep progressing. He’s a perfect 10-0 in his career against CWAC competition, but Ingvalson knows Rivera will need to grow even more if Prosser’s going to reach the level of Steilacoom or Tumwater, the 2019 state title game participants and the only two 2A teams to beat Prosser in the last two seasons.
“In the air raid the quarterback’s always gonna carry the load and that’s the beauty of it,” Ingvalson said. “I think anybody that plays quarterback at Prosser understands the history and the tradition behind it.”
