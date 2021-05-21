Nearly 11 months without high school sports took its toll on athletes throughout the Yakima Valley, especially seniors wondering whether they’d be able to play one last season.
Prosser three-sport star Haden Hicks tried to do his part by following the recommendations of health experts and mostly staying at home, rather than searching for alternative ways to compete. Seeing the heroic efforts of first responders during the pandemic encouraged Hicks to accelerate his long-term career plans and apply to the West Benton Fire Rescue’s resident firefighter program.
“I’ve always kind of wanted my career to be as a paramedic,” said Hicks, who turned 18 last August. “If I go through the fire department, they can pay for my school and instead of just being a paramedic, I can be a fire paramedic.”
But before that residency begins — possibly as soon as the Monday after graduation if he's accepted — Hicks wants to finish his athletic career on a high note. Those efforts continued Friday night, when he scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to help guide Prosser to a 79-59 win at East Valley despite 27 points and 13 rebounds from Kaleb Thorson.
Hicks blocked four shots and came close to dunking despite hard fouls on several fast breaks, showing off the athleticism that made him an all-CWAC wide receiver this year and 2A’s fourth-best high jumper at the 2019 state meet. But Hicks always preferred basketball, both as a four-year starter for the Mustangs and a key player for the Seattle Stars and coach Benjamin Blue from eighth grade through sophomore year.
"At first when we didn't know if we were going to have a senior season, it was heartbreaking," Hicks said. "But given what we're able to have, we're going to take every opportunity we get."
Despite two serious football injuries, including one that left him momentarily unconscious as a sophomore, Hicks hadn't missed a basketball game since his freshman season until last Saturday. Prosser's trip to Ellensburg got moved up, creating a conflict with Hicks' wildland fire training course.
He earned first team all-CWAC honors the past two seasons and broke Prosser’s 52-year-old scoring record in the second game of 2021. Blue said Hicks played just about every position well and drew some early interest from Division I Pepperdine while always serving as a model teammate for the Stars.
Hicks stood out as one of Blue’s favorite players off the court as well, and he’s the only one to call the coach regularly on Thanksgiving, Christmas and his birthday. When Blue’s 13-year-old niece died in her sleep in October 2019, Hicks called the next day to see how Blue was handling the unthinkable tragedy.
“I’ve never seen him do a mean thing,” Blue said. “I’ve never seen him complain about anything. I just think that quality in life is going to take you a lot further.”
He's averaging 17.2 points through his first six games with seven left to play, including nonleague matchups against Zillah and Sunnyside. Hicks decided to skip track this spring due in part to a lack of high jumpers at Prosser, but he's determined to give maximum effort as long as he can for the Mustangs on the basketball court.
Blue said he's never seen anything else from the 6-foot-2 forward who thrives under pressure and always wanted to have a job that could give him an adrenaline rush. A fire pandemic should fill that desire, along with the opportunity for Hicks to serve his community and help others.
"I'm a hometown guy," Hicks said. "I like to be around home and we have a great opportunity at the fire department downtown."
PROSSER — Brock Weinmann 21, Haden Hicks 18, Tommy Inions 10, McClure 4, Reyes 0, AJ Gonzalez 11, Rivera 8, Phillips 3, Kaiden Swift 2, Griffiths 2. 30-67 13-19 79.
EAST VALLEY — Kaleb Thorson 27, Khale Calhoun 15, Johnson 5, Hooper 4, Ko. Taylor 0, Locke 4, Miller 2, Rosales 2, Field 0, Uriostegui. 24-55 10-15 59.
Prosser=8=21=24=26=—=79
East Valley=21=7=15=16=—=59
3-point goals: Prosser 6-24 (Weinmann 4-11, Rivera 2-4), East Valley (Calhoun 1-2). Rebounds: Prosser 29 (Hicks 5) East Valley 42 (Thorson 13). Steals: Prosser 21, East Valley 8. Turnovers: Prosser 17, East Valley 27. Fouls: Prosser 15, East Valley 17. Fouled out—Johnson.