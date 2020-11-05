Considering that we’ve produced five in the last two seasons, three-time state wrestling champions might seem commonplace in the Valley. Not so.
When Prosser’s Andy Soliman completed his three-peat in 1999, he became the Valley’s first to do it in 20 years. And it took another 14 years until Granger’s Joshua Salcedo pulled it off in 2013.
Soliman mentions after his third title that it was the “hard one.” But his first was the thrilling one as a sophomore when he survived a 9-7 overtime battle in the quarterfinals and then advanced with a 7-6 semifinal victory. The final was a relative breeze with a 6-4 decision.
The USA Wrestling All-American was a 2004 graduate of Duke, where he earned a spot on the roster as a true freshman.
For a large majority of the 84 wrestlers who will represent the Yakima Valley in the 11th edition of Mat Classic on Friday and Saturday, the experience will be unlike anything they’ve seen.
Enjoying the frenzied spectacle of four tournaments on 24 mats while at the same time competing at the highest level possible is a challenge for every athlete, rookie or veteran.
Prosser’s Andy Soliman knows all about the show and thrives on every aspect of it.
“I get excited just thinking about going back to state,” he said. “I love everything about it because it’s where you find out about yourself.”
What Soliman has found out is that he is a prolific winner. The 135-pound senior, who is 35-0 this season with 134 career wins, is aiming for his third consecutive state title.
“I’m in a good mindset right now, probably the best all season,” Soliman said. “I’m not trying to put any more pressure on myself. I run into friends and they don’t know what to say to me. They know it’s important to me but they don’t want me stressing out about it.”
Soliman, who has lost only once in three years, won the Class AA title at 122 pounds two years ago and the 3A crown at 129 last season. He’ll know the routine better than anyone in the Tacoma Dome this weekend.
“I’m trying to follow the same routine this week that I have in the past, but I don’t want to get superstitious about it. I’ll jinx myself doing that,” he joked. “I’m just thinking about the next match in front of me. Win, and move ahead. Win, and move ahead. Hopefully by Saturday night I’ll be there again.”
THREE-PEAT: Soliman did indeed find himself there again Saturday night, defeating previously unbeaten Jon Sharpe of Monroe 9-4 in the 135 final. The victory completed a 39-0 season and pushed his Valley record for career wins to 138.
“This was the hard one. It’s a lot tougher when you come in here as a two-time champion,” Soliman said. “Everyone is trying to measure themselves against you, and everybody’s gunning for you.
“But one thing I was sure of is that I would wrestle well,” he added. “I always step up for big matches, and this was my last one.”