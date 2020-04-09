As veteran columnist Roger Underwood and I kept an eye on the late hour as copy deadline fast approached, we were absolutely not worried.
Prosser was cruising along with a 35-17 lead in the third quarter and we both had our ledes basically written, which is always the scalding curse of the outcome you expect.
Sure enough, Sammamish rallied to take the lead with three straight touchdowns, only to have the Mustangs pull it out with 17 seconds left. We both wrote three different ledes that night but have always agreed it was the best prep game we have ever seen.
• • •
TACOMA — Prosser’s football team thought it had shown its resiliency in every possible way this season, that all the battles had been overcome and all the adversity dismissed.
But the Mustangs found new struggles Friday night in the Tacoma Dome, struggles greater than any others seemed, and they responded in the same way.
With quarterback Tali Ena nailing Lance Womach with a 12-yard scoring strike with 17 seconds left, the Mustangs pulled out a wild 42-38 comeback victory over Sammamish in the Class 3A state championship final. It was the second-highest scoring contest in the 27-year history of the 3A/2A final.
Ena, the senior in his one and only season with the Mustangs, had his best game of the season by completing 20 of 32 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Womach in the second half.
Ena’s final dart to Womach stole the game back from Sammamish, which had stung the Mustangs with three straight touchdowns to take a 38-35 lead in the final period.
“It’s unbelievable, just unbelievable,” Ena said. “We don’t give up, we never do. We had the game in our hands and then let it slip away a little. But just like last week (against Tumwater) we came back. This team has too much heart.”
Womach caught four passes on the game-winning drive, finished with a game-high eight receptions for 91 yards, scored two TDs and hit 6 of 6 PATs.
“We’ve been in a lot of close game. We don’t give up at all,” he said. “We know what to do situations like that, when we’re down and we have to move the ball. We were prepared for that, to make a comeback.” Prosser was cruising along with a 35-17 lead in the third quarter when Sammamish seized the momentum with the hard running of Chris Raftery, who bulled for a game-high 154 yards and set a 3A/2A championship final record with five TDs. His fifth, a 4-yarder, came with 8:29 left and put the Totems ahead 38-35.
Womach missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 5:22 remaining, and the Mustangs didn’t get the ball back until there was 1:32 left.
Starting from its own 38, Prosser moved briskly in nine plays with Womach hauling in four passes for 48 yards. The drive appeared completely stalled when the Mustangs were flagged 15 yards for an illegal substitution during a time out. Prosser rebounded, however, converting a first down three plays later.
Ena then hit Womach on a square-out pattern to the left corner of the end zone.
“That’s the “Cougar Out’ play and that’s my man Lance,” Ena said. “We took what they gave us and made it work. It was the sweetest thing.” “That last drive sort of typified our season,” Prosser coach Tom Moore said. “We had the penalty, the adversity, and the kids came back. We’ve got some Warriors here.”
The Mustangs finished the season 12-2 and with a seven-game win streak.
Prosser’s Scott Storms rushed for 124 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns in a second-quarter scoring blitz. The team’s three-TD burst was as remarkable in its diversity as it was swift.
With 6:25 left in the second quarter, Sammamish appeared to own the contest.
The Totems had socked Prosser with two Chris Raftery rushing touchdowns, the second set up by a blocked punt and long return, and led 17-7.
But the Mustangs didn’t let the score or their nagging injuries bother them.
What they did was respond with some of their best football of the year.
Storms, in and out of the game repeatedly when his ankle injury acted up, capped a quick drive with runs of 19 and 25 yards before scoring untouched on a 3-yard trap. That put the Mustangs within 17-14.
Sammamish, hesitant to give the ball back to Prosser, tried to keep its next possession alive with a fake punt but came up a yard short at midfield on Geoffery Schock’s run.
Three plays later, on third-and-7, Tali Ena flipped a screen pass to Storms, who used his speed and two well-timed blocks to streak 48 yards and put Prosser up 21-17 with 1:33 left in the half.
And the Mustangs weren’t done, thanks to Schock throwing deep over the middle.
Prosser cornerback Sean Clizbe tracked the 40-yard heave all the way, intercepted it and returned it 28 yards to the Sammamish 35-yard line.
There were just 36 seconds left but has Prosser had shown it didn’t need much time.
Ena connected with Lance Womach for 12 yards and, after a 5-yard motion penalty, Ena went right back to the air, hitting Charles Krebs on a short slant over the middle. It looked like a 10-yard gain but Schock missed the tackle, and Krebs cut left across the field and dashed to the corner for a 27-yard score.
In less than six minutes, the Mustangs had turned a 17-7 deficit into a 28-17 lead.