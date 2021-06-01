ZILLAH — Prosser gave unbeaten Zillah the nonleague test it's been waiting for in this limited 2021 boys basketball season.
Haden Hicks and the Mustangs stayed close, answering every Leopards run before finally pulling away for an 86-79 win. The 6-foot-3 senior's late dunk put an exclamation point on the impressive road win as Zillah senior Claysen Delp watched from the bench after picking up his fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter.
He scored 20 points for the Leopards and Luke Navarre added a game-high 30 thanks to five 3-pointers. Hicks scored 19 to lead four Prosser players in double figures, including AJ Gonzales with 18 and Kory McClure with 13.
The Mustangs used an 11-0 run to go ahead 36-32 in the second quarter, but Zillah responded and went into halftime with a 47-44 lead after Aiden Garza's three-quarter court shot at the buzzer. The Leopards were in front 67-66 before Prosser scored nine straight points and then held off a late rally for its fifth win in six games.
Zillah will finish its regular season with a chance to win the SCAC title outright Thursday night at Toppenish, and the Leopards didn't play any other nonleague games. Prosser will face East Valley at home on Friday and plans to play one more nonleague game against visiting Sunnyside on June 11.
PROSSER — Reyes 6, Phillips 0, Swift 2, Kaiden Rivera 11, Inions 6, Kory McClure 13, Draeden Griffiths 11, Haden Hicks 19, AJ Gonzales 18.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 20, Perez 9, Favilla 2, Medrano 7, A. Waldman 6, T. Waldman 0, John 5, Luke Navarre 30.
Prosser=21=23=18=24=—=86
Zillah=22=25=15=17=—=79