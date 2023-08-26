Prosser’s air raid offense relies on giving plenty of time to a quarterback capable of going through his progressions to find an open receiver.

This year’s Mustangs appear to possess all the necessary pieces, highlighted by first-team All-CWAC quarterback Kory McClure. But regardless of his accuracy and how well he can read opposing defenses, the senior understands his success depends on a veteran offensive line featuring two more first-team selections — center Jacob Marks and guard EJ Hurtado.

“They’re the ones that protect us and they basically get the play started because without them nothing else can function,” said McClure, who led Prosser to an 8-2 record as a first-year starter in 2022. “So having lot of returning strength there is huge.”

Coach Corey Ingvalson and his staff emphasize protecting the quarterback for at least five seconds to give McClure time to go through three or possibly four options. They generally achieved that goal last season, allowing McClure to consistently find several different receivers all over the field for an offense that averaged nearly 34 points per game and never scored less than 17.

Hurtado, who also earned first-team all-league honors as a defensive end, believes an experienced lineman group should enjoy even more chemistry following their strong season and a trip to Boise State’s team camp over the summer. With captain Gonzalo Lopez-Rojas, a second-team All-CWAC tackle, leading the way, they put a priority on spending more time together and supporting the skill position players, even at 7-on-7 competitions where linemen don’t play.

“Gonzalo is a leader not only on the field, but off the field he is always motivating guys to get into the weight room or go for a run,” Hurtado said. “He especially is really good with mentoring a lot of the younger linemen and bringing them up in the traditions and way of our team.”

That culture includes a pass-heavy attack, in which screens and swing passes often replace running plays. Ingvalson devotes significant practice time to pass blocking, primarily focused on straight dropbacks to let McClure sit in the pocket and scan the field.

He’s given the freedom to change every play before the snap and toward the end of last season, coaches would simply send in a formation and let McClure pick the play based on what he felt would be most effective. The 6-foot, 165-pound basketball standout feels comfortable rolling out as well, so he’s able to improvise when defenses find ways to apply pressure.

Often, though, they’ll drop as many as eight players into coverage to try and limit McClure’s options. That’s when Ingvalson said McClure benefits from his intelligence and familiarity with the system, as well as countless hours spent studying film.

“He was a guy that understood the playbook from the very beginning because he’s so smart,” Ingvalson said. “He’s always out front as far as work ethic, leadership, answering the bell as far as maybe throwing the ball with guys.”

Marks and McClure both want to take on a more vocal role following the departure of outspoken running back and two-time CWAC defensive player of the year, Neo Medrano. Marks also wants to improve his footwork and the 6-4, 290-pound center said he’s talked with coaches at several colleges, including Dakota State, where his older brother Joshua just started his sophomore season.

The three seniors on the offensive line can be expected to serve as mentors for sophomore starters Josiah West and Eddie Doherty, and Ingvalson said McClure’s shown an aptitude for providing guidance to the next crop of Prosser quarterbacks. They’ll all need to work together to uphold the high standards of the Mustangs’ passing offense, something Marks knows will remain long after they’ve graduated.

“I think any O-line, something you’re very proud of is keeping your quarterback safe,” Marks said. “At the end of the day you want all of your offensive lineman to look dirty, all that kind of stuff, and you want to see Kory in that clean, crisp white jersey.”