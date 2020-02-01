SELAH, Wash. — Everyone in the gym at Selah High knew what Prosser needed to do defensively to beat the Vikings.
Although the players didn’t need to be told, Mustangs coach Toby Cox finally stated the obvious in a second half huddle when he implored his team to stop Noah Pepper, emphasizing “he’s their scorer.” The problem was, just like everyone else in the CWAC, they struggled to make it happen.
The junior who seems destined for his second straight league MVP award began the night on a rampage and made enough key plays down the stretch to lead Selah to a valuable 61-58 win. Foul trouble slowed Pepper down more than any defenders after he scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the first quarter on his way to yet another double-double with 34 points and 19 rebounds.
“We haven’t got a hot start really in a long time so I told myself that I’m going to come out here and I’m going to come out hot,” Pepper said. “I didn’t play too well against Prosser last time, so I told myself we really need this win and I need to play good for it.”
Selah lost that first matchup 80-67 despite 23 points from Pepper, just a couple points below his league-leading season average. The Mustangs entered Saturday’s game fresh off a fifth straight win over previously unbeaten Toppenish on Friday, so the Vikings turned to Pepper to keep them in position to capture the all-important 2-seed and second double bye in the district tournament.
He dominated the paint and powered through contact for four three-point plays, including three in the first quarter alone to help Selah open up a 22-11 advantage. The 6-foot-4 combo guard/forward who excels at any position also knocked down 3-of-5 3-pointers, forcing the Mustangs to guard him tighter and open up driving lanes.
Coach Tim Garza described Pepper as a “locomotive” for the Selah offense, but he got a bit out of control early in the second quarter and picked up two offensive fouls. The Vikings’ 2-3 zone initially continued to lock down Prosser’s shooters until Pepper returned and picked up a third foul, then the Mustangs responded with an 8-1 run to end the half and cut Selah’s lead to 31-22.
Some other Vikings stepped up at times as Matt Quincy scored 13 points and Teegan Garza added eight, capped off by a 3-pointer and two key free throws down the stretch. One of the CWAC’s best defensive teams worked hard to keep Prosser out of the paint and challenge every shot, contributing to the Mustangs’ dismal accuracy from 3-point range.
“We always talk about that, next guy up,” Garza said. “(Pepper’s) great as far as supporting his teammates when he does come off the floor.”
He also found them for several open jumpers and layups, then crashed the boards to clean up any misses. The most important one came with a little more than four minutes left, when he grabbed two offensive rebounds — the second off his own miss — and scored to put Selah ahead 58-52.
Perhaps Prosser’s most successful defense came when its aggressive fullcourt pressure came away with steals before Pepper could even touch the ball. The Mustangs forced 21 turnovers and benefited from a deep bench as they cut a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit all the way down to one on Kaden Swift’s floater with about a minute and a half remaining.
Haden Hicks also played a key role in the comeback and finished with a team-high 16 points, but the Mustangs missed several opportunities to take the lead, along with a 3-pointer to tie on their last possession. Naturally, the final desperation shot fell into the hands of Pepper, who knows as well as his coach that there’s still more work to be done.
“We’re beat up, like any other team, so we would love to have that (2 seed),” Garza said. “But nothing’s guaranteed, we know that.”
Selah will travel to Wapato on Tuesday before concluding its season at home next Friday against Ellensburg. Prosser dropped into a tie for third place with Ephrata and will finish its schedule with East Valley at home on Tuesday followed by a trip to Grandview next Friday.
PROSSER — L. Rivera 4, Saul Quinones 2, Kaden Swift 11, K. Rivera 5, Inions 2, Santillan 0, Weinmann 9, Calvin Maljaars 6, Griffiths 3, Haden Hicks 16, Moreno 0. Totals 25-74 4-10 58.
SELAH — Garza 8, Quigley 4, Matt Quincy 13, Kuhn 0, Wilburn 1, Zambito 0, Noah Pepper 34, Smith, Requena 1, Kinlow 0. Totals 21-48 14-22 61.
Prosser=11=11=17=19=—=58
Selah=22=9=14=16=—=61
3-point goals — Prosser 4-28 (Griffiths 1-2, K. Rivera 1-3, Weinmann 1-6, Swift 1-8). Selah 6-x (Pepper 3-5, Garza 2-5). Rebounds — Prosser 37 (Hicks 7, Maljaars 7), Selah 40 (Pepper 19, Quincy 7). Turnovers — Prosser 15, Selah 22. Steals — Prosser 11, Selah 13. Fouls — Prosser 18, Selah 10. Fouled out — Inions.