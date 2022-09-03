Prosser’s Kory McClure spent years preparing for his first start as the Mustangs’ quarterback Friday night at Sunnyside.
The junior began throwing as a little kid and learned a lot from watching a long list of successful Prosser quarterbacks, especially CWAC offensive player of the year Kaiden Rivera, who graduated last spring. When McClure’s time finally arrived, it didn’t take long for all of his work to pay off in a hard-fought 20-12 win.
“It’s a really different experience from practice and what we’ve been doing,” McClure said. “But once I got used to it, we started rolling.”
Close
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Prosser's Cade Harris carries the ball during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Prosser quarterback Kory McClure looks for an opening during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Prosser's Neo Medrano runs with the ball during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Sunnyside quarterback Brent Maldonado evades a Prosser defender during the game at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Prosser quarterback Kory McClure hands off the ball to Cade Harris during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Sunnyside quarterback Brent Maldonado searches for an open receiver during the game against Prosser at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Sunnyside's Jade Sanchez, right, celebrates Cody Diddens' touchdown with him during the game against Prosser at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Sunnyside's Noah McNair runs through defenders during the game Friday against Prosser at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Prosser's Cade Harris carries the ball during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Prosser quarterback Kory McClure looks for an opening during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Prosser's Neo Medrano runs with the ball during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Sunnyside quarterback Brent Maldonado evades a Prosser defender during the game at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Prosser quarterback Kory McClure hands off the ball to Cade Harris during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Sunnyside quarterback Brent Maldonado searches for an open receiver during the game against Prosser at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Sunnyside's Jade Sanchez, right, celebrates Cody Diddens' touchdown with him during the game against Prosser at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Sunnyside vs. Prosser Football
Sunnyside's Noah McNair runs through defenders during the game Friday against Prosser at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
He felt the pressure for the first four drives, as a physical Grizzlies defense forced a sack and an interception while allowing only one first down. Coach Corey Ingvalson said he expected those early struggles with the Mustangs air raid offense, which asks quarterbacks to look all over the field to find open receivers.
Sunnyside jumped out to a 12-0 lead, but McClure said he remained confident and told his teammates to stay positive. They returned the favor and on its fifth drive, Prosser’s offense started clicking.
It began slowly. McClure hit Neo Medrano on a short pass and the strong senior powered his way forward for a 20-yard gain that turned out to be Prosser’s longest reception of the night. Then after a sack, McClure completed four of his next five passes, capped off by a one-yard touchdown to Chris Veloz in one-on-one coverage near the sideline.
Prosser quarterback Kory McClure looks for an opening during the game against Sunnyside at Sunnyside High School in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Emree Weaver / Yakima Herald-Republic
That would be one of several times McClure’s receivers helped him by coming up with catches in traffic, but more often he found targets in open space. As he became more comfortable, the standout guard on the Mustangs’ basketball team showed off his ability to take his time, accept short gains and find whoever put themselves in the best position, connecting with eight different receivers on 11 first-half completions.
“It’s nice,” McClure said. “I get everyone the ball. It’s hard to stop when everyone’s weapons like that.”
First-team All-CWAC receiver Isaac Kernan caught a six-yard touchdown to put Prosser in front and Havic Prieto extended the lead on another short pass. McClure finished his debut 19-of-29 for 139 yards and three touchdowns in somewhat limited time, since Sunnyside’s offense spent so much time on the field despite struggling to score after reaching the red zone.
McClure’s longest drive of the night resulted in no points, when he started at the two-yard line and completed his first five passes for 40 yards to set up a fourth and one at the Grizzlies’ 32. McClure overthrew Cade Harris by about half a step down the right sideline on a play Ingvalson said nearly sealed a win.
“You’ve just got to find some open grass and at times we did when we really needed it,” Ingvalson said. “We’re going to look back on the film and probably hope and wish that we had maybe a little bit more, but that’s part of getting some Friday Night Lights and getting it underneath us and I think we’ll be better long term.”
He’s looking forward to more growth from McClure, who’s drawn plenty of praise from his coach for the work he put in over the offseason. If he’s anything like his predecessors, big numbers and plenty more wins will be coming soon.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prosser, Neo Medrano 6-36, Cade Harris 9-34, Erik Delgado 3-10, McClure 5-4. Sunnyside, Rylee Gonzalez 26-72, Maldonado 8-15, McNair 1-5. PASSING — Prosser, McClure 19-29-1-139. Sunnyside, Maldonado 23-39-0-255. RECEIVING — Prosser, Medrano 1-20, Kernan 3-18, Harris 3-17, Prieto 3-16, Nate Robinson 2-16, Flores 1-14, Josiah Campos 1-13, Brennen Carey 2-10, Veloz 2-8, Noah Moreno 1-7. Sunnyside, McNair 10-134, Diddens 7-68, Gonzalez 4-28, Jade Sanchez 1-16, Jose Zesati 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.