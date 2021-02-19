PROSSER — CWAC football began its 2021 season the same way it ended in 2019’s league title game — with a Prosser win.
The Mustangs gave up an early touchdown before roaring back to beat Selah 45-7, extending their winning streak against CWAC opponents to 11 games. Clearing snow off the field earlier this week allowed the two rivals to play the Yakima Valley’s first football game in more than 15 months.
Junior quarterback Kaiden Rivera picked up where he left off in his debut season by throwing for three touchdowns, including a 58-yard bomb to senior Haden Hicks. The three-sport star began his junior year as Prosser’s quarterback before going down for the season with a broken collarbone.
Selah forced a punt and took an early lead on Rollin Levon’s six-yard touchdown before Tommy Inions quickly shifted the momentum by returning the ensuing kickoff back all the way. Prosser’s special teams would later add a blocked punt and Brock Weinmann and Reilly Williams both scored on passes from Rivera plus and off of interceptions.
The short 2021 season will continue next week when Prosser travels to East Valley and Selah hosts Ellensburg.
Selah 7 0 0 0 — 0
Prosser 6 25 7 7 — 0
Selah — Rollin Levon 6 run (kick good)
Prosser — Tommy Inions kick return (kick missed)
Prosser — Kaiden Rivera run (pass failed)
Prosser — Haden Hicks 58 pass from Rivera (kick missed)
Prosser — Brock Weinmann from Rivera (kick good) Prosser — Weinmann interception return (run failed)
Prosser — Reilly Williams interception return (kick good)
Prosser — Williams pass from Rivera (kick good)
VOLLEYBALL
LATE THURSDAY
SCAC
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats won the SCAC debut for the rivals 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 with Rosie Ramirez guiding the offense with 14 assists and Emily Larios adding 11 perfect passes.
Toppenish highlights: Rosie Ramirez 14 assists, Emily Larios 11 perfect passes, Eve
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3, PRESCOTT 0: At Sunnyside, the Knights swept the Tigers 25-23, 25-22, 25-22. No other information was available.