Shortly after Bryan Harsin left Boise State on Tuesday to take the reins of the Auburn football, possible replacements were being tossed around.
Frequent among those would-be candidates — and perhaps the most popular among the fan base — is Broncos and Yakima Valley legend Kellen Moore.
The record-setting Boise State and Prosser High quarterback, who is in his second year as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, still has ties to the area, including appearing in commercials, according to the Idaho Statesman.
“I’ll do anything for Boise, and you never know with this coaching thing where it will take you,” Moore said in a 2018 interview with the Statesman. “It’s a place I’d love to be. … If something were to happen, it would obviously be interesting.”
After rewriting the Valley record book while quarterbacking his father and coach Tom Moore’s powerful Mustangs, the 32-year-old guided the Broncos to national prominence, posted a 50-3 record — including an undefeated 2009 season capped by a Fiesta Bowl victory — and was named a Heisman finalist in 2010.
Moore’s professional career as a backup with the Detroit Lions and Cowboys ended in 2017 and he transitioned into coaching. He was the Cowboys’ quarterback coach for the 2018 season and became the team’s offensive coordinator last season, helping Dallas rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Following the season and the firing of Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Moore was rumored to be in the running to be the offensive coordinator for the University of Washington under new coach Jimmy Lake, the replacement for Moore’s former Broncos coach Chris Petersen, who resigned as Huskies head man.
Alas, Moore stayed on as offensive coordinator under first-year Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas was averaging more than 33 points per game before quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury.
Kellen isn’t the only Moore to follow his father into coaching. Kirby, a record-setting receiver for Prosser and four-year letterman at Boise State, is the receivers coach and passing coordinator at Fresno State. The Bulldogs averaged the most passing yards in the Mountain West Conference this fall.