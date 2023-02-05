Prosser’s offense proved all season it can put up points in a hurry, especially when shots start falling from outside.

That’s often just a matter of time for the Mustangs, who led the CWAC with 69.5 points and 8.5 threes per game while going 11-1 to capture the conference’s regular season title. JJ Reyes and brothers Kory and Koby McClure all rank among the league’s top six in 3-pointers made, and coach Toby Cox has made finding confident shooters a priority throughout his lineup.

“We do enough shooting and we shoot the shots that we get in a game and so if you’re open, shoot it,” Cox said. “If you’re going to hesitate, I’m going to pull you out.”

Isaak Hultberg followed his coach’s advice in Tuesday’s 74-63 win at Selah, becoming the fourth Prosser player to make at least three 3-pointers in a game this season on his way to 18 points. That addition of yet another weapon beyond the arc stretched out the Vikings’ defense to allow big man Max Flores to score 19 points of his own, giving both 6-foot-4 seniors career-highs.

The Mustangs knocked down 3-of-4 treys during a 17-2 run to turn the game around at the start of the third quarter, a common trend in a season where they’ve regularly overcome sizeable deficits.

Sparks and bursts

Koby McClure said effective long-range shooting always provides extra energy for a Prosser team known to score in spurts.

“It gets us going a lot just because our confidence boosts up and it just gets to the flow,” Koby said. “We work on (threes) a lot, but we work on all the shots.”

He’s averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game and knocked down a season-high six 3-pointers in Prosser’s season opener, a 76-70 loss to Kennewick. His brother Kory made seven in a 64-49 win over East Valley last month and Reyes did the same when the Mustangs toppled 2A’s No. 3 team, Sehome, 64-59 at the SunDome Shootout.

Prosser sank 12 triples that afternoon, and during one seven-game stretch in January it averaged 10.6 threes per game, including four in a row with at least 10. Six different Mustangs sank threes when they set the CWAC season-best mark of 14 in a 79-49 win over Ephrata. Only one other player in the league — East Valley’s Eli Esquivel — has tallied seven in one game.

Location hardly seems to matter with the average dropping just slightly from 8.9 in nine home games to 8.2 when the Mustangs traveled for 11 games. Kory McClure, Prosser’s starting quarterback last fall, said they’ve made taking contested jumpers a key part of their practices and warmups before games to ensure they’re always prepared.

“I feel like for the most part if one of us is off, the others will be hitting,” Kory said. “It’s just whoever’s feeling it, we all can tell.”

More than just threes

Kory said defenses rarely try to zone the Mustangs and lately they’ve seen more opponents working hard to defend the 3-point line, especially against the three guards.

That emphasis against Prosser’s four-out, one-in offense opens up a lot of driving lanes to create scoring opportunities inside. If it’s not the guards finishing, Flores benefits from finding openings as the only player on his team regularly inside the arc.

Cox understands why so many people consider the Mustangs a 3-point shooting team and Kory said when it’s working, there’s no reason not to keep launching. But both of them emphasized defense as a key to success and stressed the offense isn’t one-dimensional.

“I can run an offensive set for 25 seconds and get some little mid-range shot or a kid can take a kid off one dribble and get that same midrange shot,” Cox said. “We get more of those during the game if we shoot quick, but if we’re open, shoot it.”

Even when the Mustangs made a season-low four threes in 20 attempts at home against surging Grandview last week, they still rallied to nearly avoid the upset in a 56-53 loss. Prosser only made five threes in a pair of December wins, most notably a 61-59 triumph at Portland’s Moda Center against RA Long, which has lost only one of 14 games since.

Cox trusts his players to take the right shots and puts them through intense practices along with some conditioning to ensure their legs stay fresh enough to shoot from distance all four quarters. A busy January schedule in addition to some sickness and minor injuries took its toll, so Cox and Kory McClure both welcomed a ten-day break before they host a CWAC semifinal next Friday.

They’re hoping to earn a third straight trip to the 2A state tournament at the SunDome, a venue notoriously unfriendly to shooters due to the cavernous backdrop behind baskets. Prosser looked mostly immune at the SunDome Shootout, making 19 threes in two days against two of 2A’s top three teams.

“You’ve just got to go in there and shoot it like you’ve been doing, like you’ve been practicing,” Kory said.