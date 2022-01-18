PROSSER — Halle Wright hit two 3-pointers and made 6 of 6 free throws en route to a career-high 30 points as Prosser's girls rallied for a 61-50 victory over Othello in CWAC basketball Monday night.
Malia Cortes netted 17 points for the Mustangs, who outscored Othello 22-11 in the fourth quarter.
Prosser was scheduled to play at East Valley on Tuesday but that game has been postponed.
OTHELLO — Pruneda 4, Annalee Coronado 24, Perez 4, Garza 4, Briana Andrade 8, Guzman 6.
PROSSER — Chavez 0, Groeneveld 0, Maljaars 0, Malia Cortes 14, Ibarra 7, Dixon 6, Blair 0, Taylor 4, Halle Wright 30.
Othello=9=12=18=11=—=50
Prosser=11=16=12=22=—=61
---
EWAC
MABTON 61, GOLDENDALE 57: At Goldendale, Alana Zavala's 21 points and 10 rebounds helped the Vikings keep their win streak rolling.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 17, Chavez 4, Bonewell 3, Roettger 6, Ramirez 2, Moreno 6, Simpson 0, Galarza 2, Alana Zavala 21.
GOLDENDALE — Siglin 1, Beam 2, Bland 2, Gwen Gilliam 13, Sheridan 8, Blain 4, Sara Hiebert 18, Dahl 9.
Mabton=15=17=17=12=—=61
Goldendale=12=14=12=19=—=57
Highlights: Sanchez (M) 8 assts; Zavala (M) 10 rebs; Amy Moreno (M) 9 rebs.
---
BOYS
CWAC
PROSSER 71, OTHELLO 61: At Prosser, Kory McClure's 22 points with four 3-pointers powered the Mustangs, who moved to 3-2 in league heading into Tuesday's game at East Valley.
OTHELLO — Jorge Buenrostro 22, Rodrigo Garza 14, Simmons 5, Tovar 3, Vallejo 2, Pruneda 7, Murdock 2, Allegria 6.
PROSSER — Kory McClure 22, JJ Reyes 13, AJ Gonzalez 10, Koby McClure 9, Phillips 9, Flores 5, Hultberg 2, Veloz 1.
Othello=13=16=22=10=—=61
Prosser=7=22=25=17=—=71
---
EWAC
MABTON 78, GOLDENDALE 74: At Goldendale, Victor Chavez hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored eight of his 23 points in the final period for the Vikings. Chavez also had 12 rebounds and six steals.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 23, Andrew McCallum 14, Jesus Carreon 11, Andrez Zavala 20, Espinoza 4, Barajas 4, Ramos 2.
GOLDENDALE — Neil 0, Tyler Wells 13, Lee 8, Caleb Smith 18, Bischoff 9, Wilder 2, Golding 6, Groves 2, Kade Bomberger 16.
Mabton=29=12=13=24=—=78
Goldendale=21=13=18=22=—=74
Highlights: Chavez (M) 12 rebs, 6 stls; Zavala (M) 6 assts, 6 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.