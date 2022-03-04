Even with all of their physical gifts, Ellensburg’s players always point to constant positivity and encouragement as one of the major keys to their success.

After one of the team’s worst offensive halves of the season in Friday’s 2A girls semifinal, senior Dylan Philip said the Bulldogs spent a lot of their time in the locker room hyping each other up before returning to the court. Thanks to another dominant defensive effort they knew it would take just one burst to put the game away, and that’s exactly what happened in the third quarter of Ellensburg’s 42-25 win over No. 4 seed W.F. West.

“It’s just so much more fun,” Philip said of the team’s mentality. “As soon as we kind of punched them in the throat, it was uphill from there (for them).”

The Bulldogs didn’t hold back in their enthusiastic celebrations of every basket during a 13-0 run, stretching the lead out to 32-13. Coach Jeff Whitney, who makes sure his team focuses on mind training one day a week, said his players responded well to some much-needed shooting and passing adjustments.

Philip scored eight points during the run, highlighted by an emotional yell following a layup she turned into a three-point play. She added two more threes in the fourth quarter to score 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, giving Ellensburg the offensive boost Whitney said it needed.

“She played the way a kid who’s going to college should play at a state tournament,” Whitney said. “That’s as simple as you can put it and one of our assistant coaches said that.”

The Montana State signee also led the Bulldogs’ defensive attack, first as the defender on W.F. West star Drea Brumfield and then as the initial point of attack on an active 1-3-1 zone. While her teammates waited close to their own 3-point line, Philip applied nearly fullcourt pressure designed to slow down and rattle the Bearcats’ guards.

Whitney said her length, anticipation and jumping ability forces tougher passes, giving everyone else behind her more time to move and react. W.F. West struggled to find open looks anywhere near the basket and scored just eight points in the first half, including one stretch of more than 10 minutes without a field goal.

Brumfield drew by far the most attention from Ellensburg defenders, and Whitney estimated he called out the 6-foot-3 Pepperdine signee’s number (13) around 35 times. She still managed to score a team-high 13 points but shot just 4-of-15 from the field, attempting 10 of those from beyond the 3-point line.

The Bulldogs forced 22 turnovers but far fewer of them than usual led to fast breaks and easy baskets at the other end. Philip said that challenged a group not as efficient in its halfcourt sets, especially against a well-coordinated zone defense featuring plenty of height.

When the final buzzer sounded, Ellensburg’s players rushed to the center of the court for another loud, energetic celebration full of smiles and cheers. Philip said this one felt special, since Brumfield and W.F. West handed the young Bulldogs their first loss of the season in a 60-49 regional upset at Davis in 2020.

“We lost to them two years ago, so this game was like a revenge game,” said Philip, one of five juniors and seniors on this year’s team who played significant minutes in that loss. “I think this was that game we just really wanted, more than anything.”

Just one more opponent stands between Ellensburg and a dominant unbeaten title run, featuring no winning margins less than 17 points. Thanks to a slew of upsets, the Bulldogs will face No. 8 Burlington-Edison in Saturday’s final after the Tigers held off CWAC runner-up Prosser for a 55-46 semifinal win.