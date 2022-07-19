Baltimore gave Selah's Carter Young a second option to consider on Tuesday before he heads to LSU later this month.
The Orioles selected the former Vanderbilt shortstop with the first pick of the MLB draft's 17th round, the 497th overall selection, making him longtime Vikings coach Mike Archer's seventh draft pick. Young is the first Selah player to hear his name called since pitcher Nigel Goodwin in the 2003 draft.
The former Washington Gatorade Player of the Year entered the transfer portal last month after three years as Vanderbilt's starting shortstop, then announced plans to attend LSU on June 27. He said last Friday he expected to arrive at LSU around July 23 with two years of eligibility remaining and just one year before graduation.
Boston drafted one of LSU's top-rated recruits, shortstop Mikey Romero, with their first-round selection Sunday. Another highly rated shortstop recruit, Gavin Guidry, went undrafted and confirmed Tuesday he'll attend LSU this fall.
Drafted players must decide whether to stay in school or sign a pro contract by 2 p.m. August 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.