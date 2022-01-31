PROSSER — Leaning on its defense yet again and with freshman Jamison Philip leading the offense, Ellensburg’s second-ranked girls pulled away for a 48-31 win over Prosser in Monday’s showdown of CWAC unbeatens.
The Bulldogs held Prosser to half its season average, led 18-8 at halftime and put up 30 points in the second half to push their records to 8-0 in league and 16-0 overall. Philip scored three field goals in the fourth quarter.
Jamison Philip netted 18 points while sister Dylan Philip scored 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter.
Halle Wright scored 15 points for Prosser, which moved to 8-1 and 14-3.
After Ellensburg plays East Valley on Tuesday and Thursday, the Bulldogs will host Prosser on Friday for the rematch to close out the regular season.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Dylan Philip 13, Jamison Philip 18, L. Rogel 9, Q. Rogel 0, Kennedy-Colson 2, Johnson 0, Bloom 4, Ravet 0, Leishman 2.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 5, Malinez 0, Maljaars 1, Cortez 6, Ibarra 0, Dixon 0, Blair 3, Taylor 1, Halle Wright 15.
Ellensburg=5=13=15=15=—=48
Prosser=5=3=14=9=—=31
---
EAST VALLEY 67, EPHRATA 64 (OT): At East Valley, Jada Mendoza pitched in six of EV's 16 3-pointers with her last one coming in overtime.
Mendoza finished with 20 points and Tinley Taylor netted 15 points to go with six rebounds for the Red Devils, who play four games in a row this week and travel to Ellensburg on Tuesday.
EPHRATA — Laugen 0, Hagy 3, Jamie Farias 10, Alessa Soto 27, A. Mills 5, Hayden Mills 17, Alvarez 2, Falconer 0.
EAST VALLEY — Jada Mendoza 20, Tinley Taylor 15, Emily Wright 14, Morrison 3, Hambly 6, Elder 6, Gordon 3.
Ephrata=27=16=11=6=4=—=64
East Valley=23=17=14=6=7=—=67
Highlights: Mendoza 6 rebs, 6 3p; Taylor 6 rebs; Wright 6 rebs, 4 3p.
---
OTHELLO 49, GRANDVIEW 37: At Othello, Natalee Trevino paced the Greyhounds, who travel to Selah on Tuesday, with 10 points.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 7, Black 3, Natalee Trevino 10, Richey 9, Castilleja 5, D. Medina 0, A. Medina 2, Copeland 0, Benitez 1.
OTHELLO — Annalee Coronado 15, Perez 7, Garza 2, Brianna Andrade 13, Hailee Guzman 10, Pruneda 2.
Grandview=4=19=4=10=—=37
Othello=13=12=12=12=—=49
-
BOYS
EAST VALLEY 64, EPHRATA 60: At East Valley, Preston Sluder made four 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lead the Red Devils, who play at Ellensburg on Tuesday.
EPHRATA — Hendrick 9, Hans Roberts 15, Cody Black 14, W. Roberts 2, Ethan Black 10, H. Roberts 7, Devine 3.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 9, Johnson 9, Esquivel 5, Field 2, Calhoun 7, Preston Sluder 23, Staymates 0, Locke 9.
Ephrata=14=13=21=13=—=60
East Valley=11=15=18=20=—=64
---
OTHELLO 57, GRANDVIEW 48: At Othello, the Huskies rallied with a 21-point fourth quarter to upset the Greyhounds, who got 16 points from Julian Garza.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 16, Draculan 2, N. Medina 6, Dorsett 6, Fajarado 4, F. Medina 9, L. Armendariz 5, E. Armendariz 0, Bentley 0.
OTHELLO — Tovar 1, Rod Garza 21, A. Garza 9, A. Deleon 2, Murdock 6, Buenrostro 6, Julian Alegria 12.
Grandview=7=14=19=8=—=48
Othello=13=8=15=21=—=57
-
COLLEGES
Bowman honored again
Central Washington junior and Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman earned her fourth GNAC women’s basketball player of the week honor on Monday.
The 6-foot-3 center averaged 17.5 points and 3.5 steals per game and had back-to-back 20-rebound performances in wins over Simon Fraser and Northwest Nazarene. Bowman put together 20 points and 20 boards in Tuesday’s 72-60 win at Simon Fraser. She made 9 of 17 from the field to go with two assists and three steals.
