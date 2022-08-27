It’s tempting to think the graduation of a prolific quarterback might make it easier to knock Prosser down from its perch atop the CWAC.
To be sure, replacing the production of league MVP and three-year starter Kaiden Rivera won’t be easy, not to mention the loss of one of his top targets, AJ Gonzalez. Still, few programs in the Yakima Valley bring back more talent and have a better record of reloading than the Mustangs.
“I think they have an opportunity if they keep working,” coach Corey Ingvalson said of his team. “We have a lot of experience back.”
Four straight league titles and two consecutive state quarterfinal appearances make Prosser the clear CWAC favorite and the No. 4 team in Scorebook Live’s preseason 2A rankings. But Ingvalson sees plenty of strength throughout the league and he knows keeping alive the Mustangs’ 15-game CWAC winning streak won’t be easy, as they discovered last year when they won their final four games by seven points or less and went to double overtime twice.
Rival Ellensburg seemingly always finds a way to contend, and both Othello and Ephrata bring back plenty of talent. Then there’s Selah, which went 3-3 a year ago but never lost by more than a touchdown and missed beating the league’s two state qualifiers —Prosser and Othello — by just a couple plays.
PROSSER: The Mustangs’ pass-heavy attack means just how far they can go may depend on Kory McClure, a junior basketball standout ready to step in behind center. Ingvalson said McClure has grown significantly and shown an impressive ability to learn the playbook, setting himself up for success.
He’s spent plenty of time working with first team all-league wide receiver Isaac Kernan, plus Medrano, Erik Delgado and Anthony Martin give the Mustangs a formidable backfield. Of course, Medrano’s primary role figures to be leading a defense that includes first-team defensive lineman Trey Webb and second-team linebacker Brennen Carey.
OTHELLO: The Huskies made a statement with a 28-0 win over Ellensburg and took an early lead against No. 6 Steilacoom before falling 30-13 in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Sonny Asu ran 80 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in that game and the first-team all-CWAC running back figures to be the focal point of the offense in his final year.
First-team selections David Alegria, Mason Perez and Terrill Freeman all return for a defense that gave up a combined 26 points in its last four regular-season games, including two shutouts.
EPHRATA: An impressive 17-3 win at Othello preceded a frustrating final month of the season and showed the potential of a Tigers team that brings back plenty of experience. First-team all-CWAC running back Travis Hendrick leads the way on offense. He also earned first-team honors as a linebacker along with fellow senior Weslee Kriete.
ELLENSBURG: The Bulldogs lost significant talent to graduation, including first-team tight end Elijah Ihrke, first-team defensive end Caleb Menzel and two-way all-league quarterback and safety Ryker Fortier. Coach Jeff Zenisek does still return first-team cornerback Darius Andaya and a talented offensive tackle, junior Henry Joyce, from a team that won three of its last four games.
Early nonleague games against Zillah and Davis figure to be good measuring sticks for an inexperienced team that will undoubtedly still carry high expectations.
SELAH: A strong finish to the season created some positive momentum Selah hopes will carry over, even though graduation hit the Vikings hard. Senior running back Clayton Westfall returns and so does center David Tormala, an honorable mention all-league selection.
EAST VALLEY: The Red Devils hope to bounce back from a rough season with the help of some significant experience, highlighted by senior quarterback Garin Gurtler and second-team wide receiver Carson Knautz. Several other seniors provide a strong group of targets for Gurtler, who earned honorable mention recognition last season.
GRANDVIEW: New coach Alex Jeffrey brings back three juniors who earned all-league honorable mention last season — two-way lineman Mathew Magana, offensive guard Joshua Ochoa and outside linebacker Alejandro Garcia. The Greyhounds must open league play against the trio of Prosser, Ellensburg and Othello as they search for their first league win since 2019.
