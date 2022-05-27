When called upon for its absolute best effort, Ellensburg's baseball team turned in a pitching and defensive gem Friday morning.
There was just one blemish and it seemed to come in the blink of an eye. But in those quick moments, everything was decided.
With back-to-back errors while fielding sacrifice bunts, the otherwise resolute Bulldogs yielded an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning and Columbia River escaped with a 1-0 victory in the Class 2A semifinals at Yakima County Stadium.
In a duel of lefties, Ellensburg sophomore Ty Estey matched Columbia River's touted UW-bound Sam Boyle through six scoreless frames. But the Waves, who averaged nearly nine runs during the 14-game win streak they brought to Yakima, scratched out the lone run in their final turn to bat.
After a leadoff walk, Columbia River laid down consecutive bunts that were unsuccessfully fielded, loading the bases. Second baseman Cade Gibson then charged and scooped a soft ground ball and fired home to catcher Jack Morrill for what appeared to be a force out. But the home plate umpire called safe, signaling that the runner had beaten the throw.
The Waves still had the bases loaded with no outs, but Estey recorded his fifth strikeout and coach Todd Gibson then brought in junior Brayden Twaites to face the top of CR's lineup. Twaites and the defense then slammed the door on the rally with a 3-5 double play.
"We haven't seen errors like that lately, which is a big reason we've come this far," Todd Gibson said. "That inning could've been disastrous, so it was great to see us finish it that way with a really nice defensive play. It gave us a shot."
Indeed, the Bulldogs got two of their four hits off the hard-throwing Boyle in the bottom of the seventh. But after Garrett Loen's sharp leadoff single, the Waves turned their own nifty double play. Morrill then slashed a base hit to left but was forced out at second on a ground ball that ended the semifinal duel.
Boyle, who fanned 14 in his last state outing, was on pace for a similar number when he reached eight strikeouts by the fourth inning. But Ellensburg's mostly young batters adjusted and didn't add to his total the rest of the way, getting traffic on the bases in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.
"I worried that our young guys would get rushed at the plate and they did at first," Gibson noted. "It takes time to get to a big kid like that, with a two-seam fastball that moves away. But we stuck with it and got better swings as the game went on."
For his part, Estey was stellar. With a mix of speeds and location, he limited CR's hitters to three singles — two of which didn't leave the infield.
"For just a sophomore, Ty was incredible," Gibson said. "He's been that way all through the postseason."
With its win streak stopped at seven games, Ellensburg (16-10) will return to County Stadium on Saturday to face W.F. West (18-8) at 10 a.m. for third and fourth place. In Friday's second semifinal, Tumwater defeated the Bearcats 6-3.
Columbia River (21-4) and Tumwater (20-6) will play for the championship at 4 p.m.
"I know the guys will feel bad tonight, but they played a great game today and it's important for them to know that. These are really good teams here and we're included in that. They've done an unbelievable job to get here and I know we'll be ready to go tomorrow."
Columbia River=000=000=1=-=1=3=1
Ellensburg=000=000=0=-=0=4=2
Boyle and Deeney; Estey, Twaites (7) and Morrill.
Highlights: Sam Boyle (CR) CG, 0 BB, 8 K; Chris Parkin (CR) 2-3; Ty Estey (E) 6.1 IP, 2 BB, 5 K; Garrett Loen (E) 2-3.
