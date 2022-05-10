GRANDVIEW — Even after Othello’s late equalizer in a half it mostly controlled, East Valley coach Todd Morrow remained confident in his team Tuesday night at Grandview’s Rich Leenhouts Stadium.
After all, the Red Devils excelled when pushed to extra time during the regular season, including a 2-1 win over Othello that would later be nullified by an East Valley forfeit. This time, though, the Red Devils found the goal they needed to win the CWAC district title 3-2 seconds before the second half ended thanks to a penalty kick by senior captain Diego Lopez.
“It’s a young team, so I knew as a senior I’ve got to step up,” Lopez said. “Obviously there would be a loser-out (game) on Saturday but I knew that we wanted to end it right here. Get our week off and rest and play our first state game.”
Speedy Huskies freshman Jose Cabrera scored the first of his two goals to put East Valley behind 1-0 and motivate a tactical change. Morrow moved Lopez up from his central midfield spot to a holding forward role and it paid off just before halftime, when he completed a great combination play by heading in a perfect one-touch cross from freshman Carson Knautz.
Lopez frequently faced two or more defenders in the second half but still managed to cause problems, highlighted by a long free kick from near midfield where he wanted to just put it near the goal and create an opportunity. A deflection off a mistake from Othello’s goalkeeper fell to freshman Brandon Garcia, and he placed the bouncing rebound into the net.
An ankle injury to junior Soren Hanson left East Valley with even less depth than usual, and Lopez acknowledged fatigue played a factor in the Red Devils’ inability to keep possession. He visibly struggled through a groin injury for parts of the second half, but Morrow knew he couldn’t afford to take his leading scorer off the field.
“He puts it all out there on the field,” Morrow said. “By the time that game’s over, he’s completely spent. His heart is just incredible.”
It’s reflected throughout a team that Morrow said always refuses to give up, even when Grandview scored two late goals to take a 2-1 lead on East Valley’s senior night. Lopez found an equalizer and then assisted Gavin Gordon’s game-winner to keep the Red Devils in position to share a league title with Othello.
As the No. 4 team in the latest 2A RPI rankings, they’ll likely host a match next week in their first state appearance since a runner-up finish in 2018. Othello will face Grandview in a winner-to-state, loser-out match Saturday at noon.
“I’ve always dreamed of this moment,” Lopez said. “Now it’s just go as far as we can and win it.”
First half: 1, Othello, Jose Cabrera (Cristian Torres), 27:00; 2, East Valley, Diego Lopez (Carson Knautz), 37:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Brandon Garcia, 71:00; 4, Othello, Cabrera, 75:00; 5, East Valley, Diego Lopez (PK), 84:00.
Saves: Erick Sandoval (O) 5; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.