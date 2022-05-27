SELAH — Senior Maddie Kennedy showed she can do a little bit of everything to keep Ellensburg’s season alive at the 2A state softball tournament Friday at Carlon Park.
The lefty began by throwing a complete game with eight strikeouts in a 1-0 win over No. 5 seed Shadle Park. Then in the nightcap, Kennedy blasted three home runs — including two in one inning — and drove in six runs as Ellensburg outlasted Sequim 14-13 in eight innings.
“(My arm’s) feeling good right now,” Kennedy said after throwing nearly 320 pitches in 19 innings of work over three games. “I’m guessing it’ll be sore in the morning. Ice and ibuprofen, I’ll be back ready to go again tomorrow.”
She didn’t allow any runners to reach second base until the fourth inning against Shadle Park, which had scored at least 11 runs during each game of a 17-game win streak. Kennedy also hit a long single over the centerfielder’s head to set up Jami Nelson’s RBI single in the first inning, before the Bulldogs left 11 runners on base.
Ellensburg’s defense came up with some big plays behind the Yakima Valley signee, and she helped herself by fielding a bunt and firing to first just in time for the final out to prevent a run in the fourth inning. Kennedy said she leaned on her riseball to keep the Highlanders off balance.
“I kind of got scared but I knew that I had to give it my all and never back down and never give up and neither did my team,” Kennedy said following her shutout win. “They were there to back me up 100% of the way.”
She couldn’t come back from a six-run first inning that led to a 15-5 run-rule loss to Lakewood in the quarterfinals, but the Bulldogs showed more resiliency in a loser-out game against Sequim. They fell behind 5-2 early and trailed trailed 6-4 heading into the fifth inning.
That’s when the bats came alive, sparked by Kennedy’s second home run of the game after Kass Winter drew a leadoff walk. Kennedy put an exclamation point on the nine-run rally with what she said was probably her longest homer of the season, a blast that landed on Goodlander Road beyond the centerfield fence.
After hitting five home runs in the regular season, Kennedy’s hit seven in six postseason games. Sophomore Alexis Gillespie has found some additional power as well, and she said the extra adrenaline helped her blast two more homers on Friday.
“I’d say (the postseason is) definitely a lot more exciting,” said Gillespie, who went 6-for-10 on the day. “A lot more tension. There’s more on the line.”
She sees herself as something of a second cleanup hitter at the bottom of the lineup, five spots behind Kennedy. Those two delivered by driving in 12 runs against Lakewood and Sequim, including three each game for Gillespie.
But perhaps Ellensburg’s most important RBI came from Chante LeaderCharge. She led off the eighth inning by hitting a home run to give the Bulldogs the lead back for good after Sequim rallied by scoring seven runs in the sixth.
Kennedy needed to keep the top of Sequim’s order from scoring to send the Bulldogs to a 10 a.m. loser-out game Saturday against Rochester. Yet again, she came through to extend her high school career one more day.
Ellensburg=100=000=0=—=1=7=0
Shadle Park=000=000=0=-=0=6=1
Kennedy and Nelson. Rice, Flerchinger (4) and Green.
Highlights: Maddie Kennedy (E) 2-4, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 8 K; Jami Nelson (E) 2-4, RBI; Chloe Flerchinger (SP) 2-3, 2b, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 6 K; Ema Green (SP) 2-3.
Ellensburg=040=100=—=5=9=3
Lakewood=610=422=—=15=13=2
Kennedy, Carlson (6) and Nelson. Krueger and Wise.
Highlights: Kennedy (E) 2-3, 2b; Kass Winter (E) 2-3, 2b, run; Chante LeaderCharge (E) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Alexis Gillespie (E) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; EJ Wise (L) 4-5, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Avalon Kummer (L) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Natalie Krueger (L) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Kaci Smith 2-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Lydia Hota (L) 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
Ellensburg=111=190=01=—=14=17=6
Sequim=320=107=00=—=13=13=1
Carlson, Kennedy (2) and Mayer. Wagner, Vig (3), Stringer (5) and Grubb.
Highlights: Victoria Zimmerman (E) 1-4, 2 runs, RBI; Winter (E) 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Kennedy (E) 3-3, 3 HR, 6 RBI; LeaderCharge (E) 1-3, HR, 2 runs; Reagan Messner (E) 3-5, run; Alexis Gillespie (E) 3-5, 2b, HR, 3 RBI; Christy Grubb (S) 2-6; Addie Smith (S) 2-6, 4 runs; Lili Fili 4-5, HR, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Machaela Green (S) 2-5, 2b, run, RBI; Jordan Kidd 2-3, run, RBI.
