PROSSER — A little bit of everything helped Prosser roll past Ellensburg to stay unbeaten Friday night.
The game began with Erik Delgado's kickoff return touchdown and the Mustangs' scoring ended with a long pick six by Isaac Kernan. In between, four different Mustangs scored five rushing touchdowns on the way to a 52-15 win, their fifth straight to start the season.
Prosser's dynamic passing attack struggled against the Bulldogs' defense and quarterback Kory McClure never found the end zone, although he did have some success running the ball. He got more than enough help from running backs Neo Medrano, Cade Harris and Anthony Martin, and even wide receiver Chris Veloz added a touchdown.
Two big pass plays put Ellensburg on the scoreboard, starting with Colton Magruder's 65-yard catch and run to cut the Mustangs' lead to 21-7. Quarterback Joe Bugni threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Darius Andaya in the fourth quarter.
Otherwise, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball against Prosser's defense, which picked off four passes. The Mustangs have only allowed one opponent to reach 20 points this season.
Medrano, the reigning CWAC defensive player of the year as a linebacker, ran for nearly 100 yards. His 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Prosser a 38-7 lead.
The Mustangs will play one of the CWAC's other two unbeatens next week when they travel to Othello. Ellensburg's set to travel to Wenatchee for a nonleague game.
Ellensburg=0=7=0=8=—=15
Prosser=14=7=17=14=—=52
Pro — Erik Delgado 82 kickoff return (Max Flores kick)
Pro — Anthony Martin 23 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Cade Harris 9 run (Flores kick)
Ell — Colton Magruder 65 pass from Joe Bugni (Jesse Munguia kick)
Pro — Martin 6 run (Flores kick)
Pro — FG Flores 29
Pro — Neo Medrano 27 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Chris Veloz 15 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Isaac Kernan 52 interception return (Flores kick)
Ell — Darius Andaya 64 pass from Bugni (Josh Boast pass from Bugni)
