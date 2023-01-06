SELAH — Every time it looked as if Selah might pull away on its home court Friday night, Grandview found an answer to stay close.
Vikings coach Tim Garza expected nothing less from the defending CWAC champions, who swept Selah last season and needed a win after losing three of four to finish December. The young Vikings have already lost some hard-fought nonleague games, falling just short after losing leads in the fourth quarter.
But they still haven’t lost a CWAC matchup yet after their top two scorers, Levi Pepper and his cousin, Jackson Pepper, carried Selah to a 71-67 win. Raucous cheers emanating from the home locker room following the final buzzer showed just how much this fourth straight league win meant to the Vikings.
“I think it’s just when it comes to league, we know we can’t come out and start slow,” Pepper said after scoring 23 points to go along with seven rebounds. “I think in nonleague some guys think it’s not as important.”
The 6-foot-6 senior combined with 6-4 sophomore Eli Wright to score nine points early as Selah raced out to a 15-9 lead. Its gameplan of going inside against the much smaller Greyhounds proved effective all night and Wright thrived around the basket, posting a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Those two contributed all the scoring in an 8-0 run to start the second quarter and put the Vikings ahead 29-21. Garza said Selah did well to capitalize on its size advantage and also praised the efforts of two smaller guards.
Sophomore Jackson Pepper knocked down four 3-pointers before going inside for three late baskets, perhaps the most important of his 19 points to give Selah a 67-62 lead with about three minutes left. But the Vikings might not have even been in that position without seven straight points from Rylan Tilley, who came off the bench to answer Grandview’s 10-0 run to take a 44-41 third-quarter lead.
“Tilley kept us in the game,” Garza said. “It was a time where we needed a spark and Rylan did a great job of coming in and for a first-time varsity guy that’s getting a lot of minutes, he’s also growing up.”
Grandview’s half-court trap prevented Selah’s offense from going inside at times by speeding it up and forcing 20 turnovers, including 12 steals for the Greyhounds. Despite getting outrebounded 39-29, they worked hard for some key offensive rebounds, including one to create a third go-ahead 3-point attempt in the final minute.
All of them missed as the Greyhounds went cold from outside in the second half, much like they did in a 67-48 loss to Sehome at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout during which Grandview trailed by just four at half. Levi Dorsett returned from injury to provide a big boost against the Greyhounds, scoring 20 points including Grandview’s first seven of the second half.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Garza said. “We tried to run people at him. We’ve talked about getting the ball out of his hands and he did exceptional tonight.”
In the end, Selah (4-0 CWAC, 7-5 overall) did just enough to stay perfect in league. Pepper said all the close games they’ve played not just this season but last year gave them valuable experience, even though many of those ended in losses.
Selah’s schedule won’t get any easier with a trip to face Prosser, the CWAC’s only other undefeated team, next Tuesday. Grandview (1-2, 8-4) will try to get back on track when it hosts Prosser on Saturday.
GRANDVIEW — Levi Dorsett 20, Cameron Draculan 11, Garza 5, Medina 4, Fajardo 5, Lino Armendariz 13, Bentley 9, Cortez 0, E. Armendariz 0. Totals 67. 25-59 11-16 67.
SELAH — Levi Pepper 23, Jackson Pepper 19, Eli Wright 15, Giles 5, Beau Benjamin 0, Tilley 9, Jones, Mullins 0, McNett. Totals 30-57 6-11 71.
Grandview=21=11=23=12=—=67
Selah=21=18=16=16=—=71
3-point goals: Grandview 6-28 (Dorsett 3-6, Draculan 2-4, Bentley 1-4), Selah 5-23 (J. Pepper 4-11, Tilley 1-3). Rebounds: Grandview 29 (Dorsett 7), Selah 39 (Wright 13, J. Pepper 8, L. Pepper 7). Turnovers: Grandview 10, Selah 20. Steals: Grandview 12, Selah 3. Fouls: Grandview 13, Selah 15. Fouled out — Garza.
