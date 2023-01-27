GRANDVIEW — After a slow start to January, Grandview's boys appear to have figured out how to handle CWAC competition.
The Greyhounds jumped out to a big early lead to knock off Selah 80-63 Friday night, extending their win streak to five games and avenging a four-point loss at Selah three weeks ago. Cameron Draculan led the way for a balanced Grandview offense with 24 points and Julian Garza added 14.
Levi Dorsett is often one of Grandview's top scorers, but he made his presence felt in different ways with eight rebounds and seven assists to go along with a relatively modest six points. Frankie Medina dished out six assists for the small, quick Greyhounds lineup that is at its best when the talented group of guards can run the floor and move the ball around the perimeter.
Forwards Levi Pepper and Eli Wright combined for 38 points and 20 rebounds to help the Vikings top the Greyhounds 71-67 in Selah. Pepper still scored 21 points on Friday, but Grandview's defense slowed down Wright and proved more effective while opening up a 42-22 halftime lead.
The win put the Greyhounds (6-3, 13-5) only a half-game behind the Vikings (7-3, 10-8) heading into a tough road game at Prosser (10-0, 15-3), which clinched the regular season CWAC title Friday night with a 79-47 win at Othello. Selah (7-3, 10-8) won't play again until a home game against Prosser on Tuesday.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 15, McNett 6, Jones 6, Benjamin 6, Levi Pepper 21, Wright 9, Giles 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 14, Cameron Draculan 24, E. Armendariz 7, Dorsett 6, F. Medina 2, Lino Armendariz 13, Jeffrey 4, Luke Cortez 10.
Selah=13=9=19=22=—=63
Grandview=22=20=13=25=—=80
Grandview highlights: Frankie Medina 6 assts; Levi Dorsett 8 rebs, 7 assts; Garza 4 stls.
