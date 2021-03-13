JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Talk about living up to your ranking.
Wayland Baptist's top-seeded Desiree Zavala, a four-time state champion from Grandview, needed only 51 seconds to capture the 136-pound championship at Saturday's NAIA Women's Wrestling National Invitational.
Zavala, a senior, dispatched second-seeded Randi Robison of Campbellsville in the final with a 10-0 technical fall and that was the story all through the two-day tournament with 31 colleges and 290 qualifiers.
In the semifinals Saturday morning, Zavala defeated fourth-seeded Destiny Lyng of Oklahoma City with the same 10-0 technical fall, this time in 1 minute, 15 seconds. On Friday, she rolled through consecutive 10-0 wins.
Zavala, whose win helped Wayland Baptist place third with 100 points, was the top seed at 136 pounds last year but the tournament was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. As a freshman at Southern Oregon in 2017, she placed third at 143 pounds.
All winners earned a spot in U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 4-5.