Grandview’s quick, talented team takes pride in its ability to make up for its lack of size and topple taller opponents.
Lately, though, the limitations of a starting lineup with no one listed above 6 feet have become evident.
After staying close for a half, the Greyhounds fell 67-48 to Sehome on Friday at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout, their third loss in their last four games. All three losses came against teams featuring skilled big men with noticeable size on the perimeter as well as in the paint.
The Greyhounds’ up-tempo style helped them jump out to a quick 10-4 lead and three different players knocked down 3-pointers to keep them within four at halftime after Sehome’s offense began to find its rhythm. But Grandview missed all of its shots from beyond the arc in the second half and struggled to find looks inside against the length of the Mariners’ zone.
“The first half we did a better job of actually attacking, not settling for outside shot,” Medina said. “In our zone we got some good stops, we got some easy layins out in transition.”
Sehome’s trio of 6-7 center Grey Garrison, 6-4 guard Grant Kepley and 6-3 guard Mat Storms combined for 58 points, many of them on second-chance opportunities. The Mariners outrebounded the Greyhounds 42-22.
Lino Armendariz and Cameron Dracular scored 12 points each to lead Grandview, which started the season 7-0 with wins over SCAC West title contenders Zillah and Toppenish, as well as two 4A schools. Ellensburg’s 6-foot-11 forward Gavin Marrs played a key role in snapping the Greyhounds’ win streak, and they gave up 14 points to 6-4 guard Anthony Canales in a 67-51 loss to Lynden on Thursday.
Medina said playing two of 2A’s top teams at the SunDome provided a valuable learning opportunity for a team with aspirations to return for the state tournament in two months. They should get a boost when starter Levi Dorsett, another 6-foot guard, comes back from injury as soon as next week.
The Greyhounds won’t be getting any taller, so Medina knows they’ve got work to do before CWAC play begins again. They’ll travel to Selah next Friday to face 6-6 guard Levi Pepper, the league’s top scorer and one of its best rebounders.
“We’ve just got to figure it out on the boards,” Medina said. “You can’t give teams two or three shots every time ‘cause it’s gonna cost you.”
GRANDVIEW — Lino Armendariz 12, Cameron Draculan 12, Garza 8, Medina 7, Fajardo 4, Cortez 3, Bentley 2, E. Armendariz 0, Montes De Oca 0, Jeffrey 0. Totals 19-56 6-9 48.
SEHOME — Grant Kepley 21, Mat Storms 19, Grey Garrison 18, Lawrence 3, Dominguez 2, Duckworth 2, Wright 0, McKay 0, Funk 0, Dahem 0, Eisses 2, Neff 0. Totals 29-49 4-10 67.
Grandview=15=15=12=6=—=48
Sehome=19=15=15=18=—=67
3-point goals: Grandview 4-24 (Medina 1-2, Cortez 1-2, Draculan 1-3, L. Armendariz 1-9), Sehome 5-12 (Storms 3-6, Kepley 1-1), Lawrence 1-2). Rebounds: Grandview 22 (Draculan 5), Sehome 42 (Garrison 7). Turnovers: Grandview 11, Sehome 21. Steals: Grandview 7, Sehome 7. Fouls: Grandview 13, Sehome 14. Fouled out — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.