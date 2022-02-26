Grandview's boys have a philosophy of comfort this season and it goes something like this: Don't give an opponent any of it.
Not for a second, and on either side of the ball.
It's a core principle that turned a five-win team a year ago into a league champion and it's the driving force behind sending the 12th-seeded Greyhounds to the SunDome next week for the Class 2A state tournament.
In Saturday's loser-out regional clash with No. 13 Enumclaw, Grandview's offense socked the Hornets with six 3-pointers in the first quarter and then the defense yielded only one field goal in the second period as the CWAC champs raced to a 68-46 victory at Davis High School.
"We're always trying to make teams feel as uncomfortable as possible and we did a great job of that today," said coach Frankie Medina, whose team buried 10 3-pointers and held the SPSL team to 18 points in the first half. "The threes were falling early and then our pressure led to turnovers and fastbreak points — we just kept that rolling. They were a taller team, which we face a lot, so we try to create havoc on defense and not let them settle in."
By the time Enumclaw was able to get any effectiveness from its height advantage, the Greyhounds were already a half lap ahead.
Julian Garza, Noe Medina and Levi Dorsett hit two 3-pointers each in the first seven minutes, and the Hornets were forced into 11 of their 17 turnovers in the middle quarters.
The pace, execution and composure in such a high-stakes game makes one wonder: How did this team go 5-8 last spring?
"In the summer everybody was 100% into the program," said Noe Medina, one of two starting seniors along with Ferrell Medina, the coach's younger brother. "That's why we're where we are right now, going to state. We pushed each other hard and that wasn't always easy. Sometimes we were rough with each other, but look where we are now."
Garza, a junior who leads a balanced offense, led all scorers with 17 points, and Dorsett, just a sophomore, pitched in 14. Both made three 3-pointers. Six-foot junior Ethan Fajardo made sure Enumclaw didn't dominate on the boards by pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds.
"That's the balance we have," said Noe Medina, who chipped in 12 points for a third double-digit scorer. "We drive and kick and adjust to the defense. That worked great in the first quarter when we kicked the ball out to our shooters. We just kept pushing the ball and staying up-tempo."
Clinging within 22-15 after the first-quarter perimeter barrage, Enumclaw slipped back in the second period after making 1 of 8 shots with six turnovers. That put Grandview up 35-18 at the break.
"You always worry what a lead like that will do to your guys because you know adjustments are coming," said Frankie Medina, the CWAC coach of the year. "But we stayed composed and together. Even if the offense struggles at times, the defense should always be there — that's what we stress. We had a really good game on defense."
Grandview (18-6) moves on to Wednesday's loser-out round in the SunDome and will face either Tumwater or Pullman at 7:15 p.m.
"I'm really excited about," said Noe Medina. "We can't wait to get after it again."
ENUMCLAW — DeRosier 7, John Carino 16, Cheney 1, Seabrands 2, Leonard 0, Tripp 0, Neu 0, Brauer 5, Holt 8, Hanson 4, Leahy 3, Pierce 0. Totals 19-48 3-7 46.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 17, Draculan 7, Noe Medina 12, Levi Dorsett 14, Fajardo 4, F. Medina 5, Cortez 0, L. Armendariz 2, Rodriguez 0, M. Bentley 0, E. Armendariz 4, J. Bentley 3. Totals 23-50 12-18 68.
Enumclaw=15=3=17=11=—=46
Grandview=22=13=16=17=—=68
Highlights: Ethan Fajardo 11 rebs; Garza 3 3p; Dorsett 3 3p; team 10 3p, 12-18 FTs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.