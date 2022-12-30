Prosser's two-game stint at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout proved the Mustangs can compete with anyone when they're at their best.
Reaching that level took a little bit of time, continuing a trend coach Toby Cox has seen from his team throughout this season. Another dismal first half on Friday proved too much to overcome, even though the Mustangs erased a double-digit deficit for the second straight day before falling to No. 1 Lynden 59-53.
“It’s just the start, the flow of the game,” coach Toby Cox said. “For some reason it’s taken us too long to get into it.”
Senior JJ Reyes knocked down an early three – one of 10 he hit at the SunDome – to tie the game at five before Prosser’s offense went cold. The Mustangs made just two of their next 18 field goals before Koby McClure’s three with less than a minute left in the half. To go along with poor shooting, Prosser also committed 11 first-half turnovers.
Cox said Prosser started the game too timid and Reyes agreed they needed to be more physical against the defending 2A champions. Still, a scrappy zone defense slowed down the taller Lions offensively, especially in the first quarter when both teams failed to score for more than five minutes.
An 8-0 run gave Lynden its biggest lead of the game at 26-13 and Cox said he challenged the Mustangs' competitiveness at halftime, reminding them they had the talent to pull off the upset. Prosser responded by reeling off a 10-0 run featuring threes by Reyes and Isaak Hultberg to tie the score at 26.
The Mustangs pulled off a similar comeback Thursday and went on to turn a 14-point first-half deficit into a 9-point fourth-quarter lead before holding on to beat Sehome 64-59 in overtime. Prosser also trailed by eight at halftime of its 51-43 win at Ephrata to open CWAC play two weeks ago.
This time the game stayed close as Prosser's perimeter trio of Reyes and the McClure brothers — Koby and Kory — kept hitting shots, only to see Lynden senior Anthony Canales continuously respond. Reyes totaled 16, Kobe netted 11 and Kory added 10 while Canales scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half.
"We just weren't focusing on him until it was too late," Reyes said. "We had to really guard him whenever he started hitting shots."
He said slowing the pace down mostly eliminated their first-half turnover issues, although a pair of steals and subsequent fast breaks ignited a critical 6-0 run to put Lynden ahead 49-45 with less than four minutes left. Prosser cut the lead to one but couldn't hit the shots they needed down the stretch to complete the comeback.
Reyes remains confident Prosser will learn how to play well for all four quarters as it becomes mentally tougher and learns how to bring more physicality. This close loss plus wins over RA Long (6-2) and previously unbeaten Sehome give reason to believe the Mustangs have the potential to return to the SunDome for the state tournament in February, although Cox doesn’t want to look too far ahead.
“That’s what we wanted was that experience,” he said. “We’re putting these kids to the test and so far I’m really happy with how they’ve responded to it.”
Prosser (4-2) will play only CWAC opponents for the rest of the regular season, beginning with a home game against Ellensburg on Tuesday.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 16, Kobe McClure 11, Kory McClure 10, Hultberg 9, Flores 2, Russell 5, Peters 0, Bailey 0. Totals 18-47 7-14 53.
LYNDEN — Anthony Canales 27, Baar 6, Heppner 8, Parcher 6, Smiley 5, Peterson 4, Elsner 3, Van Dalen 0. Totals 20-44 12-17 59.
Prosser=7=9=21=16=—=53
Lynden=9=17=12=21=—=59
3-point goals: Prosser 7-16 (Reyes 3-4, Kob. McClure 3-6, Hultsberg 1-4) Lynden 7-20 (Canales 2-3, Parcher 2-3, Heppner 2-6, Elsner 1-3). Rebounds: Prosser 31 (Flores 8), Lynden 23 (Smiley 6, Canales 6). Turnovers: Prosser 15, Lynden 10. Steals: Prosser 7, Lynden 7. Fouls: Prosser 15, Lynden 11. Fouled out — None.
